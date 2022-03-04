PITTSBURGH — The brothers duo of Joseph Roth and Alexander Roth teamed up to make history Thursday.
The Roths, who attend Ellwood City Lincoln High, swim at Riverside via a co-op. The pair competed on the Panthers’ 200-meter free relay team’s championship win at the WPIAL Class 2A boys swimming and diving championship event. Riverside won the race in 1:26.37. That time set a WPIAL record.
The WPIAL championship meet was held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
Joseph Roth won the 50-yard freestyle event at the event. He posted a time of 21.28.
Alexander Roth, Joseph’s brother, took third in the 200-yard freestyle event at the championship meet. Alexander Roth fashioned a time of 1:45.60.
Friday is the final day for the swimming championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.