The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball program is losing both Steve Antuono the player and now the coach.
Steve Antuono, who coached the Wolverines for six seasons, submitted his resignation as the varsity boys basketball coach. He posted a record of 75-57 and made the playoffs four times. He guided Ellwood City to the school's first WPIAL championship last season and the program's first WPIAL section crown this year. The Wolverines also earned the top seed in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs this year.
"I came here with a goal in mind, with my son," Coach Antuono said. "The goal originally was to make the playoffs. The first two seasons, we squeaked in; that got the program started.
"That following year, we started three freshmen — Alexander Roth, Milo Sesti and Steve Antuono. Those kids competed with pieces around them. Their junior and senior seasons, what make me most proud isn't necessarily the wins, section title, section championship, but the greatest thing for me is the way the community is wrapped around this team. The way we changed the culture. They're responsible for changing the culture and uplifting the community."
Coach Antuono's son, Steve Antuono, is graduating and will play collegiately at Westminster College. He finished his high school career with 1,112 total points.
"To me, I'm older now. Looking back, and during those years, it was remarkable to coach Steve," Coach Antuono said. "To have the success that he did, what we did as a team and what we did as a whole, there were a lot of priceless moments.
"It's tough to coach your son. I'm blessed we were able to do that together. I met some great people here and they are friends for life, for sure. It all worked out. I couldn't be happier."
Coach Antuono, a 1991 New Castle High graduate, is married to Lisa (Sabattle) Antuono and the couple also has a 20-year-old daughter (Adrienne).
Ellwood City athletic director Curt Agostinelli formed a close bond with Coach Antuono.
"We've been in contact, and I knew he was deciding what he was going to do," Agostinelli said. "He called me and told me he was going to do it. I understand. His kid is going to move on and he's really concerned to watch his kid's career.
"Everyone wants the coach to stay. It's a short window to watch your kid play any sport. It's an opportunity that you have and I can't disagree with him resigning. I would love to keep him, but I understand why he resigned. He sure has done a lot at Ellwood City. He was focused on what he wanted. I don't think anyone was in the gym more than him, and he knew what he was doing."
Though Ellwood City won the league title and secured the section title this season, the team came up short in the district playoffs. Avonworth eliminated the Wolverines in the WPIAL playoffs, 66-55. Coach Antuono was suspended two games for his actions after that loss to the Antelopes.
Coach Antuono served both games of the suspension. The first contest was a 65-63 road win over Franklin, the state's top-ranked Class 3A team. Avonworth ended Ellwood City's season in the second round of the state playoffs, 66-50.
"That was really hard, it was very difficult," Coach Antuono said. "I put my assistants in a tough spot. We went up to Franklin and beat a tough team. We met our kryptonite, though, in Avonworth. We ran out of gas. It's really hard , you just want one more chance to coach."
Agostinelli noted there is no timetable as of this time for hiring the next varsity basketball coach Ellwood City.
"It will be before school is out," Agostinelli said. "We have to get a summer program in place. The board still has to accept the resignation. Then we will go from there."
Will Antuono return in a coaching capacity sometime down the road?
"If there's an interest and the situation is right, with everyone involved, it's something I would look at. I need to be at peace in the gym and not look at the clock and think I'm missing something. Win or lose, that's what you need as a coach."
