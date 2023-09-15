The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team opened things up in the third quarter to give them a conference win at home.
The Wolverines defeated Freedom, 34-14, in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference opener.
Freedom's Dekota Roberts caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ty Schultheis in the first quarter to grab a 7-0 lead over Ellwood City (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall). The Wolverines responded in the second quarter with Michael Walters catching a 21-yard pass from Christopher Smiley to enter the end zone and tie the game at seven heading into halftime.
Smiley posted a one-yard run into the end zone in the third quarter with 8:31 remaining. A quick turnaround saw DaiLonn Currie catch a 26-yard pass from Smiley for another touchdown in the third.
Smiley completed 14 of 26 passes in the game for a total of 213 yards. Smiley hooked up with Walters again in the third quarter for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 5:24 left in the quarter.
Freedom (0-1, 1-3) was able to get a touchdown in the third quarter after Cody Patterson caught a 14-yard pass from Schultheis. Dayntae Pierce closed things up for Ellwood City after going into the end zone on a 16-yard sprint in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Palmer-McCane paced Ellwood City with 162 rushing yards.
The Wolverines will host Western Beaver on Friday for a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.