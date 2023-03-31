The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team kept Shenango from mounting a comeback in the seventh inning to secure a win on Thursday.
The Lady Wolverines defeated Shenango, 4-1, in WPIAL nonsection action at home.
Ellwood City’s Amber McQuistion (3-0) went the distance and relinquished three hits, one run, four walks and struck out six batters. Kennedi Lynn (1-1) pitched six innings and surrendered five hits, four runs, one walk and had seven strikeouts for Shenango (1-1 overall).
Julia Nardone blasted a home run while Gabrielle Kalantizis hit a triple for Ellwood City (3-0).
The Lady Wolverines plated one run in the bottom of the first inning, two in the third and one in the fifth. Shenango’s lone run came at the top of the seventh inning.
Ellwood City will start section play in an away game against Hopewell at 4 p.m. on Monday The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Riverside to compete in a WPIAL Class 1-2A game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
MOHAWK 13,
NEW CASTLE 3
The Lady ‘Canes managed to take a one-run lead in the third inning, but Mohawk pulled away with the victory in the fourth.
Mohawk defeated New Castle, 13-3, in a nonsection game at home. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Reagan Magno (1-0) pitched the final three innings and allowed two hits and had two strikeouts for Mohawk (3-0).
Morgan Piatt (1-2) pitched six innings and allowed 10 hits, 13 runs (two unearned), four walks and struck out four batters for New Castle.
Mohawk’s Mylie Pistorius hit a triple and produced four hits while Addy Moskal had four hits of her own. Alivia Hare plated a triple for the Lady Warriors.
“Our freshmen stepped up today — both Mylie and Addy,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “Regan coming in as a freshman in the fourth inning when the game was at 3-2 pitched really well.”
New Castle brought in two runs in the first inning and one in the third. The Lady Warriors plated one run in the first inning, one in the second, five in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Mohawk will open section play by hosting Central Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
UNION 22,
CARLYNTON 0
The Lady Scots had a big fourth inning to capture a WPIAL Class 1-1A win against Carlynton. The game ended in the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
Union’s Piper Jendrysik (1-0) went the distance and gave up on hit and struck out five batters. Jendrysik also nailed a triple for the Lady Scots (1-0 section, 1-2 overall).
Union plated two runs in the first inning, three in the third, and 17 in the fourth.
Union will host Rochester for a Class 1-1A game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
LAUREL 6,
WESTERN BEAVER 1
Grace Kissick came in clutch for the Lady Spartans in a nonsection home game against Western Beaver.
Kissick supplied four hits and three RBIs for Laurel (2-0). Kissick (1-0) pitched three innings and allowed two hits, one run, one walk and had three strikeouts for the Lady Spartans.
Laurel scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Western Beaver plated its lone run in the third inning.
Laurel will host WPIAL Class 1-2A rival Neshannock at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Wilmington 15,
Farrell 0
Paije Peterson and Maelee Whiting each slugged home runs to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Steelerettes.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Peterson provided two hits and two RBIs. Her homer was a solo shot. Whiting clubbed a two-run homer.
Graeson Grubbs garnered three hits and two RBIs. She added a triple.
Malia Baney added two hits for the winners.
Wilmington finished with 11 total hits.
“The girls hit the ball well,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said.
Stella Maynard (1-0) went the distance to pick up the victory. Maynard allowed one hit with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Wilmington scored four runs in the first, five in the second and six in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at home against New Castle. It’s tentatively scheduled for a doubleheader, but could be revised to a single game.
Blackhawk 11,
Union 3
The Scotties dropped a season-opening nonsection road decision to the Cougars.
“This was our first time on the field; we weren’t sure what to expect,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We saw some things we need to work on. I wasn’t displeased at all.”
Union recorded six total hits, including two by Brennen Porter.
Dayne Johnke drove in two runs for the Scotties.
Jalen Peace (0-1) started and took the loss. Peace pitched three innings, giving up three hits and five runs — four earned — with four walks and a strikeout.
Blackhawk plated a run in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Union scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Scotties host Leechburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
