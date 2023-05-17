WEXFORD — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball wasted a strong start Tuesday.
The 10th-seeded Lady Wolverines scored four runs in the top of the first, but it wasn’t enough in dropping an 11-5 WPIAL Class 3A first-round matchup to seventh-seeded Yough at North Allegheny.
“We came out hot. We talked about it all week,” Ellwood City coach Gary Rozanski said. “We wanted to have a jump on them, or try to.
“The bats were hot early. We put it in play hard. They made a pitching change, and that kept us off balance. Our approach changed, too. And, I don’t know why. They made adjustments. They took advantage of a couple of good opportunities.”
The Lady Wolverines had chances throughout the game, but managed just one marker the rest of the way.
“When you jump on them, it’s big to try to at least get one here and there throughout the game,” Rozanski said. “You always want more. Everyone is going to battle in the playoffs. We didn’t bounce back when they put up some runs. At this point in the year, you have to put runs up.”
Ellwood City (11-6) committed five errors in the loss, while stranding eight baserunners.
“The errors in the first part of the game really didn’t hurt us,” Rozanski said. “It’s just little things. Later in the game, it made things more difficult.
“We left eight on. Against a team like Yough, you can’t do that.”
The Lady Cougars (10-4) will take on Southmoreland, a 3-1 winner over McGuffey, on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Ellwood City recorded six hits, including two by Ellie Kalantzis.
Alexis Beck drove in two runs. Julia Nardone belted a first-inning solo home run to lead off the game for the Lady Wolverines.
Amber McQuiston (9-5) went the distance to take the loss. McQuiston allowed eight hits and 11 runs — nine earned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
“As a freshman, she pitched well,” Rozanski said. “Two of the big hits were pitches that came up over the middle.
“I thought she handled herself well and she pitched well enough to win. We had a couple of bad innings.”
Ellwood City scored four runs in the first and one more in the fourth.
Yough plated five markers in the third, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
The Lady Wolverines lose Aliya Garroway and Elizabeth Mihalko to graduation. Both girls are starters.
“They’re four-year players,” Rozanski said of the duo. “Aliya is a four-year starter. They are great kids and great girls.
“It’s always tough to lose girls like that. It’s only two, but they are great kids. They bring many different qualities and that’s always tough. We are kind of young. You just chalk it up to a learning experience. Everyone has to get better.”
