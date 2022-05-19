WEXFORD — One bad inning proved to be a crushing blow for the Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team Thursday night.
Southmoreland sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and plated nine runs, rallying for a 14-4 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win over the Lady Wolverines at North Allegheny High School.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The fifth-seeded Lady Scots (13-3) advance to the semifinals to meet top-seeded Avonworth on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Ellwood City, seeded fourth, finishes the season at 11-4.
Southmoreland scored a run in the top of the first inning. But, the Lady Wolverines answered with three markers in the bottom of the inning. Aliya Garroway put Ellwood City on the board, doubling in a pair of runs to make it 2-1 in the first inning. A groundout brought in the third run of the inning for the Lady Wolverines.
The Lady Scots took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring nine runs and taking a 10-3 lead.
Kiera Rozanski notched an RBI double in the fourth for the Lady Wolverines to make it 10-4. But it wasn't enough as Southmoreland pulled away.
