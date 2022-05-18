HARMONY — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team opened the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs with a win Tuesday.
A four-run fifth inning propelled the Lady Wolverines to a 6-2 win over 13th-seeded Beaver Falls at Seneca Valley High School.
It was the third meeting this year between the Section 2 rivals. Ellwood City (11-3) won both previous meetings, 12-2 and 10-0.
The fourth-seeded Lady Wolverines will battle fifth-seeded Southmoreland on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Angie Nardone led off the fifth inning with a single and Kyla Servick walked to put runners at first and second with no outs. Mollie Street put down a one-out suicide squeeze, scoring Servick from third on the play for a 2-0 lead. Julia Nardone laced a liner down the line in right that she stretched into an inside-the-park three-run homer for a 5-0 lead.
Street slugged a sacrifice fly in the sixth to account for the sixth and final Ellwood City run.
Nardone pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Beaver Falls scored both of its runs in the sixth.
