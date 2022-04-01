The Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team struggled at the plate and in the field Friday.
The Wolverines managed just two hits and committed five errors in dropping a 10-0 WPIAL nonsection home defeat to Riverside at Ewing Park.
The game ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
“Riverside’s a really good team — end of story,” Ellwood City coach Chris Weisz said. “We knew coming in we played West (Allegheny), we played Riverside those are the top two teams. One in 5A and one that isn’t ranked but I’ll tell you at the end of the year you’re going to be surprised in 2A; Riverside’s going to be right there. At the end of the day we didn’t perform. We didn’t make routine outs. Good teams like Riverside are going to make you pay when you don’t make routine outs and they did today.”
Chase Wilson had both hits recorded by Ellwood City (0-2).
William Nardone (0-1) took the loss. He allowed four hits, five runs and had five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
“Willie’s been on my radar since in the fall coming to us. He pitched great in the fall,” Weisz said. “He’s a ninth grader with advanced knowledge of the game. Any condition, any time Willie’s going to go out to compete for me, no matter what, he gives it his all. You’ll never hear an excuse about winter weather. He didn’t want to come out but we have section games Monday that I have to have him prepared for so he had to come out but he’s a great competitor.”
Nardone was relieved by Samuel Landis. Landis struck out two batters and allowed six hits, five runs and had four errors.
“It wasn’t our best game we played that’s for sure. We had too many strikeouts,” Riverside coach Dan Oliastro said. “Ellwood’s going to be okay. This weather...this is the type of game anything could happen. I’m more happy about our pitching than anything. We didn’t give up any runs. I was more concerned about the pitching than anything else.”
Riverside (3-0) delivered 10 total hits and the visitors put the pressure on on the bases as well, stealing 13 bases.
The game was played in cold conditions and wind speeds reached 15 miles per hour to affect some of the hits made.
“It was crazy conditions,” Weisz said. “We don’t like to play the conditions, we didn’t play well. It was cold and we start, when the games matter, Monday and every team can tell you it’s hard to get buses, it’s hard to get umpires, it’s hard to schedule games with the weather, the fields. Any game we can get in we’re going to try to get in to get ready for section play.”
The Panthers scored one run in the second inning, four in the fourth and the final five in the sixth.
