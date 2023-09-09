A big fourth quarter helped the Ellwood City Lincoln High football team capture a win on Friday.
With the game tied at 12 heading into the fourth quarter, Ellwod City posted two more touchdowns to defeat Carlynton, 25-12, in the nonconference home game.
In the first quarter, Elijah Palmer-McCane started things off with a one-yard rush into the end zone to give the Wolverines (2-1) a 6-0 lead. Ellwood City kept the momentum going with Christopher Smiley connecting a seven-yard pass to Michael Walters.
Palmer-McCane ran the ball 28 times for a total of 150 yards. Smiley was 10 for 20 in passing for a total of 119 yards.
Carlynton responded in the second quarter with a 52-yard pass from Devonte Dean to Ryan Lewis for a touchdown.
The Wolverines entered halftime with a 12-6 lead.
Lewis picked up the final touchdown for Carlynton in the third quarter on a 48-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Palmer-McCane broke into the end zone again on a 17-yard run and Smiley had a 3-yard rush into the end zone to seal the deal.
