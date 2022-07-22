The second oldest youth baseball tournament in the nation will begin Monday at Freidhoff Field in the Ewing Park Baseball Complex.
The 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament Classic will host eight teams to compete for the title. Teams competing in the double-elimination tournament are: Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango, West View/Ross, Shaler and Central Valley.
On Monday, Central Valley faces West View/Ross at 6 p.m. and New Castle will play against Neshannock at 8 p.m. Tuesday has Shenango versus Laurel scheduled for 6 p.m. and Shaler plays against Ellwood City at 8 p.m.
Ellwood City holds the most championship title wins at 14 while Beaver Falls is second with 10 and New Castle with seven. Ellwood City’s most recent championship win was in 2020.
New Castle and Beaver Falls last won the titles in 1993 and 1979, respectively. Twenty-seven different organizations from Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties counties have won the baseball tournament.
The tournament schedule, game recaps and pictures will be available nightly on ellwoodcitybaseball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.