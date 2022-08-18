The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team rolled to a win Wednesday.
Mitch Covert carded a 40 to lift the Wolverines to a 214-256 WPIAL nonsection win over New Castle at Delmar Golf Course.
Jordan Keller was next with a 42 for Ellwood City (2-0) and Maddy McCommons notched a 43. Colten Crizer collected a 44 and Nathan Williams shot a 45.
Josh Hendgron led the Red Hurricane with a 44 and Phillip Lorenza was next with a 46. Ian Donnelly scored a 53 and Shawn Carmichaels fired a 58. New Castle’s fifth golfer, which had a 55, was not provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.