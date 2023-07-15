A familiar face was hired Thursday night as the next Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball coach.
Dan Bradley, who is the school’s varsity head football coach, was selected as the new boys basketball coach. Bradley succeeds Scott Dibble, who resigned after the 2022-2023 campaign after one year at the helm.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Bradley said. “I will try to provide some stability to the program.
“Hopefully it will be an easy transition.”
Bradley was hired by a 5-4 vote at the Ellwood City Area School Board meeting. He was signed to a three-year contract.
“There were not a lot of applicants. Only seven,” Ellwood City athletic director Curt Agostinelli said. “They were quality people. At the end of the day, you take the best guy for the job.
“Dan is a proven coach at Avonworth. He’s not the only person to ever (coach football and basketball in the same year). He did that for years for Avonworth (basketball) and OLSH (football). I personally couldn’t do both. But, he can. I believe in him. He’s committed in our district. He wants to see great things for our kids. How can you go wrong?”
Agostinelli coached football at Ellwood City in the early 2000s. Mike Zmijanac coached football and basketball at Aliquippa during the same period for several years, as an example of someone that has served in both roles at the same school in the same academic year. He spent over 20 seasons as the Quips’ football coach.
“Mike Zmijanac was very successful with it,” Agostinelli said of serving as head coach for both sports. “Dan Bradley did it at two different schools in the same year. It wasn’t even at one school. I know he can do the job.”
Bradley, who is 53, completed his first season as the Wolverines’ varsity football coach last year. Ellwood City compiled a 2-8 overall record last season.
The first official day of football practice is just a few weeks away.
“Nothing is changing for football. I will still be the football coach, too,” Bradley said. “I’m very much excited about the football season.
“Last year, we were very young. We were starting seven sophomores and two freshmen for the vast majority of the season.”
Bradley is a combined 82-41 overall as a varsity football coach. He coached at Sto-Rox and Ambridge for football before taking over at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2015.
Bradley coached boys basketball at Avonworth for 25 seasons, spanning stints as ninth-grade coach and varsity coach.
“I’ve coached football and basketball before in the same season,” Bradley said. “I think I pulled double duty like that for 10 years at Avonworth.
“I’ve never been the head coach at the same school for both sports. That might be a little easier.”
Avonworth was Bradley’s basketball home through the 2020 season, before resigning. His first varsity season on the Antelopes’ bench was 2009. He spent the previous 14 seasons as the school’s ninth-grade coach.
Dibble led Ellwood City to a 15-8 record in 2022-2023. The Wolverines advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, falling to Deer Lakes in the first round, 76-57.
Dibble replaced Steve Antuono following the 2021-2022 season.
“I thought about it. But, I just sort of passed on it last year,” Bradley said of the vacancy a season ago. “I was doing some coaching with AAU and I got the itch again. When it was open, my interest piqued even more.”
Said Agostinelli, “(Dan Bradley) broached the subject a year ago before we hired Scott Dibble. We spoke a little bit about it. I told him, ‘what do you think?’ We both agreed, it was his first year there. We’re trying to rebuild our football program. It’s a little bit too much on his plate at this time. He thought about it, though. It opened again, I was very happy and I couldn’t be happier; he went for it. He’s the best guy for the job. He’s a great person for kids.”
Ellwood City lost just one player to graduation in Blake Foreman. The team does return Joseph Roth, who will be a senior next season. Roth was named second-team all-state as a junior and he has 1,425 career points.
“Joseph Roth is an exceptional player,” Bradley said. “He really provides a lot of leadership and he’s a gifted athlete.
“We will build around him and develop players.”
Bradley said he hopes to meet with the Ellwood City boys basketball team for the first time officially on Monday.
“We’ll try to get something set up,” he said. “The rest of the staff is really up in the air right now. I will meet with the current members and see how we mesh.
“I’ve seen a couple of basketball games and I’ve watched some tape. Until I get a feel for everyone, it’s kind of tough to say what our style will be. We do want to be strong defensively.”
Ellwood City had to work through the summer months as it awaited on the hiring of the next head boys basketball coach. Schools are competing in summer leagues and in the gym a great deal in preparation for the upcoming season.
“There’s never a good time for the coach to resign,” Agostinelli said. “It’s very detrimental to the program with the summer coming up.
“Hats off to Paul Hervatine and Rick Roth, the assistants the school board put in to run our summer program. They did a great job keeping the kids active. We lost all of June and July because of Scott’s resignation. Those other two guys did a great job keeping them active.”
