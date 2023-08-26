The Ellwood City Lincoln High football is in the win column in the season opener.
The Wolverines stopped a two-point conversion run by Brentwood with 1:23 left to hold on for a 27-26 WPIAL nonconference home win Friday night.
The win is the first in an opener for Ellwood City since a 35-0 decision over Summit Academy in 2014.
“It’s always nice to get off on the right track and get a win at home,” said second-year Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley. “We had a decent crowd at home. It was a tough game, but we did enough to win.
“I haven’t been around here that long to be a part of that (past history). I’m really happy for our guys; they came out ready to play.”
The Spartans trailed 27-20 before drawing within one point on a 13-yard scoring pass from Cedric Davis to Colton Rosing. However, Davis was dropped in the backfield on the two-point conversion attempt to preserve the one-point lead.
“They didn’t give up. We had confidence,” Bradley said. “Their kicker cramped up and he wasn’t able to go.
“We made a play on that conversion.”
DaiLonn Currie recovered the onside kick for the Wolverines and the hosts ran out the clock.
“We made a couple of substitutions on the onside kick. Currie was in the front row. He went after it and got it. It was a real heads-up play by him.”
Ellwood City dominated the action in the first half, despite nursing a narrow 7-6 margin. The Wolverines outgained Brentwood in the opening 24 minutes, 195-13.
Ellwood City rolled up 113 rushing yards in the first half to just five for the Spartans.
“We were able to get after them a little bit in the first half and apply some pressure,” Bradley said. “We stopped the run.
“They made some plays in the second half; made some long passes. They beat us down the sideline on their first score. That was a good play on their end. I thought the effort was tremendous.”
The Wolverines compiled 230 rushing yards, led by Elijah Palmer-McCane with 166 on 25 attempts and a touchdown.
Ellwood City quarterback Chris Smiley was 8 of 16 through the air for 134 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Luciano Gagric scored a rushing touchdown and caught another for the winners.
“We ran the ball well,” Bradley said. “I’d like us to throw it better.
“We dropped some balls that we thought were catchable. We did a better job of protecting the ball. The run game was excellent.”
Ellwood City returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Union in a nonconference battle.
“We have to get ready for them,” Bradley said. “Braylon Thomas is an incredible talent and their defense is very flexible.”
