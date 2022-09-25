The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team struggled defensively Saturday.
The Wolverines allowed 520 yards of offense to Western Beaver in dropping a 47-14 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Golden Beavers (1-1 conference, 4-1 overall) scored the game’s first 41 points. They were up 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the half. Western Beaver put the game into the mercy rule with 13 more points in the third period.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine got Ellwood (0-2, 1-4) on the board on a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:22 to go in the game. Deklan O’Brien closed the scoring for the Wolverines on a 22-yard touchdown tote with 2:13 to play.
Caitlin Kreitzer booted both extra points for Ellwood City.
Palmer-McCaine rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries for the Wolverines. He also caught three passes for 52 yards.
Ellwood amassed 217 yards of total offense.
The Wolverines are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Mohawk (1-1, 1-2) for a conference battle.
Cross country Neshannock’s Burns excels
Brendan Burns turned in a strong effort for the Neshannock boys cross country team Saturday at the PIAA Foundation Invitational in Hershey. The Lancers also sent a contingent of competitors to the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
Burns captured a medal for placing 13th out of 235 runners from teams across Pennsylvania. No time was provided for Burns.
Cole Hutchison took 92nd for Neshannock in Hershey in 19:45 and Nick Bender was 99th in 19:55.
Teagan Scheller took 86th for the Lady Lancers in 25:07 and Lindsey Urban was 117th in 26:41. Emma Wilt was 153rd in 29:37.
Roger Kwiat paced Neshannock’s boys at the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational, finishing 91st in 18:49. Teammate Steven Alamanzar was next in 125 in 19:50. Will Kinchloe claimed 162nd 21:27, Drew Frank was 167th in 21:42 and Xavier Mastropietro took 172nd (no time was provided).
Savannah Schill came in 164th for the Lady Lancers at the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational, placing 164th in 28:44.
