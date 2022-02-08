The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team made history Monday night.
The Wolverines won the program’s first section championship, rolling to a 57-31 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Mohawk.
In addition, Alexander Roth surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for Ellwood City.
“This was one of their goals,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said of his team. “Any time you make history, it’s a special feeling.
“This puts us in great position to get a No. 1 seed. It’s a matter of us just taking care of business.”
Roth hit the milestone on a free throw with 3:07 left in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high 20 points as well.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Antuono siad. “He’s a gamer; he’s a gym rat. They’re always in the gym. He worked for what he earned tonight. His performance tonight was awesome. It was a good night for Alexander and our basketball program.”
Steve Antuono, a son of the coach, chipped in with 14 markers for Ellwood City (8-0 section, 18-2 overall).
Jay Wrona scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (3-6, 5-14).
The Wolverines owned a 16-8 lead after one period and increased it to 36-14 at the half. Ellwood City held a 52-23 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
Shenango 56,
Riverview 49
The Wildcats locked up a WPIAL Class 2A playoff berth with a Section 1-2A home win over Riverview.
“We’re excited to get in the playoffs,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “That’s the goal every year for us. It’s been a grind for us this year. The kids bought in and now we’re playing for seeding. The kids have really been working hard.”
The Wildcats (4-4, 6-13) led 14-8 after the first quarter and 23-10 at the break. Riverview trimmed the deficit to 41-30 after three quarters.
Shenango was 13 of 21 from the free-throw line, compared to 1 of 6 for Riverview. The Wildcats were 7 of 8 down the stretch in the final frame, including 4 of 4 from Braden Zeigler in the final 30 seconds.
“This was a big win for us. It was one you wanted to get, especially at home,” McQuiston said. “I’m pleased with the effort.
“Our foul shooting, especially down the stretch, was huge.”
Brody McQuiston tossed in a game-high 28 points for Shenango, while Dalton Peters netted 12 and Zeigler added 10.
Brody McQuiston pulled down 14 rebounds and Peters posted 10. Kyle Lenhart also grabbed 10 boards.
Riverview is now 2-6, 6-13.
Girls
Montour 75,
New Castle 34
The Lady ‘Canes started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 2-4A road matchup to the Lady Spartans.
New Castle (2-10, 5-13) trailed 30-6 after the first eight minutes and 43-16 at halftime.
“We came out and dug ourselves a hole against a team as good as Montour,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “You can’t dig yourselves into a 25-point hole.
“We battled throughout the game. But, we can’t turn the ball over 25-plus times. We have to get back to the drawing board.”
Rihanna Boice scored 14 points to lead New Castle and Neena Flora followed with nine. Boice collected 11 rebounds.
Jordyn Wolfe netted 21 markers for Montour.
Shenango 58,
New Brighton 24
The Lady Wildcats turned up the pressure in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lions on Senior Night.
Shenango (7-3, 12-6) held a 13-11 lead after one quarter before pushing the advantage to 41-13 at the half.
“We came out sluggish,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Maybe after a stern talking to, we came out and put in some full-court pressure.
“It was our pressure defense. We got a lot of steals and we converted a lot of them.”
Kylee Rubin paced Shenango with 14 points, including nine of those tallies in the second period. She pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
Kassidy Peters netted 12 markers for the Lady Wildcats and Janie Natale was next with 11. Emilee Fedrizzi added six steals to go with her eight points. Ashley DeCarbo scored nine points for the winners.
“It was a good section win,” LaRocco said. “We wanted to take care of business and I think we did that.
“This is my first senior class and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
New Brighton is 0-10, 2-16.
Laurel 52,
Riverside 28
The Lady Spartans took control in the second quarter in a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Laurel (6-4, 12-7) led 21-12 after the first quarter and pushed it to 37-14 at the half. The Lady Spartans carried a 47-24 margin into the final frame.
Tori Atkins netted a game-high 15 points for Laurel and Danielle Pontius was next with 12. Joselynn Fortuna notched 10 tallies for the winners and Lucia Lombardo was next with nine.
Delanna Fox tossed in 11 markers for Riverside (0-9, 2-14).
Neshannock 55,
Aliquippa 21
The Lady Lancers cruised to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Quips.
Neshannock (10-1, 17-2) built a 16-2 lead after one quarter and held a 40-8 buffer at the break.
“We did some really good things,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We had a big halftime lead, but we didn’t hit shots in the second half. We did shoot pretty well in the first half.
“I thought we rebounded decent. Not great. We have to work on a few things before the playoffs start.”
Neleh Nogay netted 18 points for Neshannock and Mairan Haggerty added 17. Nogay notched six steals and six assists, while Haggerty added 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Megan Pallerino posted eight points for the winners, to go along with seven boards and three steals.
The Lady Lancers were 6 of 26 from behind the arc.
Mahogany Shegog scored nine points to lead Aliquippa (3-7, 5-13).
Freedom 47,
Ellwood City 37
The Lady Wolverines struggled in the fourth quarter in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellwood City (4-7, 8-11) was outscored 11-2 in the fourth quarter.
Kyla Servick scored 14 points for the Lady Wolverines and Saige Chambers contributed nine.
Shay Bailey bucketed a game-best 16 points for Freedom (8-2, 14-4).
Sharpsville 52,
Wilmington 37
The Lady Greyhounds ran out of gas late in the game in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A road verdict to the Blue Darlings.
Wilmington (3-4, 10-8) trailed by just six points halfway through the fourth quarter. Sharpsville (5-2, 10-6) made 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Lady Greyhounds were 8 of 23 from the foul line, compared to 21 of 31 for the Blue Darlings.
“We lost the game on the foul line and on missed layup opportunities,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They made a lot of free throws and inside shots.”
Lia Krarup recorded 14 points and six steals for the Lady Greyhounds, while AnnaLee Gardner garnered 12 markers, eight rebounds and five assists.
Maelee Whiting pulled down 11 rebounds for the visitors and Sarah Dieter delivered six steals.
Alli Davis paced Sharpsville with 12 points.
Wilmington trailed 12-9 after the first quarter and 23-21 at the half. The Blue Darlings widened the lead to 39-26 going to the fourth quarter.
Mohawk
at Knoch
This game was not available at press time.
Swimming
Roth brothers excel at MAC
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Alexander Roth and his brother Joseph Roth turned in strong performances at the Midwestern Athletic Conference championships. The event was held at West Allegheny.
The Wolverines students compete on Riverside’s co-op team.
Alexander Roth won gold in the 200 individual medley in 2:01.07 and silver in the 100 freestyle in 49.15. Joseph Roth won a pair of gold medals, one in the 50 freestyle (21.86) and another in the backstroke (52.14). The tandem also participated on the gold-medal winning 200-yard freestyle squad that finished in a meet-record time of 1:29.02.
Alexander Roth and Joseph Roth also participated on the gold-medal winning 400-yard freestyle team, posting a meet-record time of 3:17.28.
