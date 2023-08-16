Jordan Keller collected a 37 to pace Ellwood City Lincoln to a 197-229 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Union on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights on Tuesday.
Mitch Covert and Colten Crizer both fired a 38 for Ellwood City Lincoln, while Jaxon Rozanski and Carson Capello contributed a 42 apiece.
Rocco Galmarini notched a 37 for Union and Ian DiPietro tallied a 39. Landon Eckert scored a 46, Nathan Chornenky carded a 53 and Evan Dinardo delivered a 54.
Laurel tops Riverside
Eli Bintrim shot a 39 to lead the Spartans to a 227-241 Section 5-2A decision over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Seth Gilmore and Dillon Dugan both carded a 44 for Laurel (1-1), while Ben Daugherty and Talon Bailey both contributed a 50.
Bautti leads Neshannock
Rocco Bautti fired an even-par 36 to pace the Lancers to a 200-252 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Matt Morelli and Max Vitale both shot a 38 for Neshannock, while Joey Presnar posted a 43. Sophia Covelli contributed a 45.
