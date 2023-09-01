Jordan Keller led the way for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team Thursday.
Keller carded a 33 for the Wolverines in a 186-224 victory over Union at Delmar.
Jaxon Rozanski recorded a 35 for Ellwood City, while Mitch Covert collected a 36. Colten Crizer and Nate Kennedy both shot a 41.
Rocco Galmarini paced the Scotties with a 37 and Landon Eckert chipped in a 39. Ian DiPietro delivered a 45, Jalen Peace posted a 48 and Nathan Chornenky scored a 55.
Neshannock tops foe
Matt Morelli scored a 38 to pace the Lancers to a 205-249 Section 5-2A victory over Riverside at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Max Vitale was next with a 40 for Neshannock (7-0 section, 7-0 overall), while Rocco Bautti and Ian Menz both carded a 42. Joey Presnar posted a 43.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a District 10, Region 1-2A home verdict to the Hornettes.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Megan Blasko (No. 2) picked up singles wins for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
HICKORY 3, WILMINGTON 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Olivia Gingras 6-1, 6-1.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Kara Leonard 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
3. Ava Garrett (H) def. Eryn Conner (W) def. 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Kelly Walton/Julia Missory (H) def. Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez 6-1, 6-4.
2. Grace Roshala/Abbey Snyder (H) def. Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari 6-4, 6-4.
Volleyball
Union falls in three
Eden Christian captured a 27-25, 25-22, 25-21 nonsection win over the host Lady Scots.
Nina DiNardo delivered 11 assists for Union (0-1) and Hayden Strickler contributed seven kills and four digs.
Allison Ross registered four blocks, three kills and eight digs for the Lady Scots and Kelly Cleaver contributed four blocks, three kills and five digs.
Union won the JV match, 25-18, 25-23.
Olivia Benedict slammed five kills with eight digs for the Lady Scots, while Charlotte DeRaleau handed out seven assists. Miera Gunn served five aces and Emily Ross added three kills.
Girls soccer
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 5-0 District 10 nonregion road decision to Fairview.
Wilmington (0-2) trailed 2-0 at the half.
Brianna Jenkins made five saves for the Lady Greyhounds.
