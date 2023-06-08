The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball program is once again looking for a head coach.
Scott Dibble, who served as the Wolverines’ coach for the 2022-2023 season after Steve Antuono stepped down the previous season, has resigned. The school board is expected to accept his resignation at Thursday’s meeting.
The school has already advertised for the position of varsity boys basketball coach.
“I’ve been doing it for 26 years or so,” Dibble said of his resignation. “I’m burned out. It’s been a long, long time spent doing it.
“I’m eternally grateful to Ellwood. I have nothing but positive things to say about Ellwood. I was torn at the time, whether to take the job. I powered through the season. There were times my heart wasn’t in it. If you’re not 100 percent committed, then it’s time to step away. I truly care about the kids and the future of the program. It was just time. I want the ability to watch my grandkids play. It’s just time. There’s nothing bad coming from it. I got nothing but great support from the community. Everyone was 100 percent behind me and nothing bad happened.”
Antuono coached at Ellwood City for six seasons.
“I’m not happy with it. But, it is what it is,” Ellwood City athletic director Curt Agostinelli said of Dibble’s resignation. “Family and those kind of things are part of coaching.
“I wish we would have figured it out before he took the job. There’s no hard feelings for him. He’s a good guy.”
Dibble coached the New Castle High girls program from 2012-2013 through the 2014-2015 season. The Ellwood City job was his first varsity boys basketball coaching job.
Prior to taking over for Antuono, Dibble spent the previous two years working with the Wolverines’ seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball team, as well as a year with the Ellwood City junior high girls.
“Scott did a good job for us. That’s why we hired him in the first place,” Agostinelli said. “He knows his x’s and o’s. He’s a good coach. There’s no malice there.”
Agostinelli noted the school wants to hire the right person to succeed Dibble.
“The time table is when we find the right person,” Agostinelli said. “There’s school rules you have to go by.
“His resignation truly won’t be in effect until Thursday’s board meeting. It’s been two weeks since I got the official letter. We do have our assistants already in place. The board has granted the assistants permission to run the program. There’s nothing else you can do. I would love to have it filled by the July meeting. We’re not going to rush into something though.”
Ellwood City competes in the New Castle summer league, which will be run by the assistant coaches.
Dibble also served as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Community College of Butler County.
Ellwood City hired Dibble by a unanimous 9-0 vote last year and his contract was set for three years.
Dibble was 18-48 as the Lady ‘Canes’ coach. His teams didn’t reach the postseason. But, he is no stranger to postseason success.
He won two PIAA Class 2A championships during a 12-year tenure at Villa Maria Academy in Erie and reached the state finals four times.
Dibble compiled an overall record of 267-55 with the Lady Victors and captured back-to-back PIAA titles in 2009 and 2010. He was the PIAA Coach of the Year in 2010. Villa Maria won a third championship in 2011, but Dibble resigned before the state playoffs began.
Bishop Canevin was Dibble’s stop prior to Ellwood City. He served as the head girls basketball coach for two years and an additional two seasons as an assistant coach before resigning in 2019. The Lady Crusaders claimed the WPIAL Class 3A title and was the PIAA runner-up in 2018 under his direction.
Ellwood City finished with a 15-8 record in 2022-2023. The Wolverines advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, falling to Deer Lakes in the first round, 76-57.
Ellwood City lost just one player to graduation in Blake Foreman. The team does return Joseph Roth, who will be a senior next season. Roth was named second-team all-state as a junior and he has 1,425 career points.
“Overall, it was a good season,” Dibble said. “Joseph is a heck of a player. They bought into what I was teaching.
“I thought we did a great job. Our goal was to make the playoffs and we did that. I was pleasantly surprised with how far we went.”
Dibble, who is 60, noted that he may have coached his final varsity basketball game with his resignation.
“Probably not,” said Dibble if he may get back into coaching in the future. “If I do anything at all, I think it will be with my grandkids and helping them get better. They’re very active in basketball; that’s part of my plan.”
