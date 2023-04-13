Jordan Keller propelled the Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team to a victory Wednesday.
Keller singled in Joseph Roth from third base with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Wolverines to a 2-1 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Neshannock.
Ellwood City is now 1-5 in section play and 2-6 overall.
“Every time we play a Johnny Quahliero team, any time you compete with them or beat them, it’s a huge win,” Ellwood City coach Chris Weisz said. “They’re the gold standard around here.
“For us, it hasn’t been great for us this season. We’re relying on 14- and 15-year-old kids. We’re playing in probably the best section. But, we made routine plays. It was a selfless effort.”
Keller, a freshman catcher, singled through the hole between first and second with two outs to score Roth from third. Roth reached third on a wild pitch with two outs.
“When you look at Jordan as a freshman, I saw him in a tournament down here, that’s what I expect from him,” Weisz said. “We expect him to deliver. Not only batting, but pitch calling and being engaged behind the plate.”
Keller finished with two of the Wolverines’ six hits.
Will Nardone went the distance to capture the win. Nardone gave up five hits and an earned run with a walk and six strikeouts.
Nardone got Neshannock pinch-hitter Boyd Kurutz to ground out to short to end the game.
“He was around 81 pitches going into the last inning. He’s a great competitor,” Weisz said of Nardone. “He’s a kid that goes home and critiques himself. His hard work paid off today.
“Nardone gave us an unbelievable effort today.”
Neshannock (2-2, 4-2) was limited to five hits. Dom Cubellis had a triple for the Lancers.
Cubellis took the loss in relief. He worked three innings and gave up two hits, allowing a run — unearned — with a walk and four strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first and a run in the sixth.
Neshannock plated its marker in the third.
Ellwood City returns to action at noon Saturday at home against Ambridge.
Neshannock entertains Beaver Falls at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Shaler 11,
New Castle 0
The ‘Canes notched three hits in a Section 3-5A home loss to the Titans at Flaherty Field.
New Castle is now 0-4, 0-6.
Keelan Stewart (0-2) started and took the loss. Stewart tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four hits and five runs — three earned — with four walks and a strikeout.
Shaler (4-0, 9-1) scored two runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, three in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
The ‘Canes will visit Central Valley at 4 p.m. Friday.
Union 12,
Western Beaver 1
Brennen Porter had two hits, including a grand slam, to lead the Scotties to a Section 2-1A road win over the Golden Beavers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Union (4-0, 4-1) broke the game open early with 10 runs in the top of the first inning.
“That set the tone of the game,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said of the first-inning output. “We talked abut showing up and competing every game.”
Porter finished with four RBIs.
The Scotties supplied eight total hits. Mike Gunn tallied two hits and Cam Taylor drove in three runs.
Jalen Peace (1-2) went the distance to pick up his first varsity victory. Peace allowed four hits and one earned run with three walks and eight strikeouts.
“We were pretty excited about Jalen’s outing,” Sanders said. “He struggled with command early in the season. He was sharp today.”
Western Beaver (0-4, 0-6) scored its run in the first frame.
Union plated 10 tallies in the first, one in the second and one in the fifth.
The Scotties are tentatively scheduled to visit Riverside at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
West Middlesex 10,
Wilmington 0
The Greyhounds posted just three hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road loss to the Big Reds.
The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Rocky Serafino (1-1) started and took the loss. Serafino pitched two innings, giving up three hits and six runs — all earned — with four walks and no strikeouts.
West Middlesex scored two runs in the first, four in the second and four more in the fifth.
Wilmington will host Moniteau at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Pullman Park.
Laurel 2,
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
The Spartans scored both of their runs in the seventh inning to knock off the visiting Chargers in a Section 2-2A battle.
Jacob McBride drove in both runs for Laurel (3-3, 3-4).
The Spartans had six total hits.
Luca Santini went the distance to pick up the win. Santini surrendered seven hits and one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored its run in the third inning.
Softball
Mohawk 12,
Quaker Valley 1
Gigi Cowher helped lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-3A road win over the Lady Quakers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Cowher (3-1) started and picked up the win. She worked three innings, allowing no hits and an unearned run with a walk and six strikeouts.
Cowher also contributed two hits, including a triple.
Mohawk (1-2, 4-3) recorded eight hits.
Mylie Pistorius posted three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors, while Ava Nulph and Pistorius also had a triple.
Mohawk scored six runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Quaker Valley (0-2, 2-2) collected its run in the third inning.
Mohawk hosts Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mars 9,
New Castle 3
Keara Mangieri and Olivia Hood both hit solo home runs for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 3-5A home loss to the Lady Planets.
New Castle (0-3, 2-7) committed 11 errors in the loss.
The Lady ‘Canes collected five total hits.
Morgan Piatt (2-7) went the whole way in taking the loss. Piatt allowed 11 hits and nine runs — one earned — with a walk and five strikeouts.
Mars (2-1, 4-3) tallied three runs in the first, four in the third and two in the seventh.
New Castle plated two markers in the first and one more in the second.
The Lady ‘Canes will play Western Beaver at 4 p.m. Friday on the road.
Union, 17-16
Cornell 0-0
The Lady Scots rolled to a doubleheader road sweep of the Lady Raiders in Section 1-1A action.
The opener was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Addie Nogay recorded three hits, including an inside-the-park home run, for Union. Mallory Gorgacz also had an inside-the-park home run. Gorgacz drove in three runs.
Aryanna Pavelko posted a triple for the Lady Scots.
Bella Cameron and Liv Williams paced Union with four stolen bases. Tori May, Piper Jendrysik, Mia Preuhs, Allie Ross and Maddie Settle added two swiped bags apiece.
Jendrysik (4-0) pitched a perfect three innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win.
Union scored eight runs in the first, eight in the second and one more in the third.
The second game also was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Chloe Confer and Maddie Mangelli both recorded inside-the-park home runs for the Lady Scots.
Ella Casalandra collected three stolen bases for Union and Lorena Boice, Emma Lippmann and Pavelko provided two each.
Mallory Gorgacz (1-0) also pitched a perfect three innings in the nightcap to claim the win. She fanned seven batters.
Union (5-0, 7-1) scored nine runs in the second and seven more in the third.
Neshannock 15,
Shenango 0
The Lady Lancers rolled to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Wildcats.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock (4-0, 6-0) slugged 14 total hits, led by Ali Giordano, Hunter Newman and Gabby Quinn with three hits apiece. Quinn drove in four runs, Giordano was next with three and Newman notched a pair.
Addy Frye had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Lancers, Jaidon Nogay contributed two hits and Gabby Perod plated a pair of runs.
Abigale Measel (1-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Measel allowed one hit with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Kennedi Lynn started and took the loss. Lynn pitched three innings, surrendering 10 hits and 10 runs — eight earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Neshannock scored five runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth.
Shenango is now 2-2, 2-3.
The Lady Lancers will host New Brighton at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Lancers won the JV matchup against Shenango, 3-0, to improve to 4-0.
