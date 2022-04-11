The Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team got in the win column Monday.
The Wolverines scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie and post a 4-3 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Freedom.
Ellwood City Lincoln (2-1 section, 2-3 overall) led 3-0 after four innings. The Bulldogs (0-3, 0-4) scored all three of their runs in the fifth to knot the count at 3.
Alexander Roth grounded out to first base with one out in the bottom of the sixth, plating Nick Magnifico with the go-ahead tally.
Nick Magnifico’s two-run single plated Isaiah Lutz and Bucky Biskup with the game’s first two runs to put Ellwood City up 2-0 in the first inning. The Wolverines recorded three of their eight hits in the first frame.
Ryan Widmaier singled on a pop fly, scoring Roth in the fourth to put Ellwood City up 3-0.
Magnifico started for the Wolverines and earned a no decision. Magnifico tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs — two earned — with no walks and seven strikeouts. He notched two hits as well.
Joseph Roth picked up the win in relief. Roth pitched 2 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Mohawk 3,
New Brighton 1 (suspended)
The Warriors hold a two-run lead in a Section 1-3A home game with the Lions. The game was suspended in the bottom of third inning because of rain.
Mohawk, which has four total hits, scored three runs in the second inning.
New Brighton notched a run in the third.
Softball
Neshannock 3,
Mohawk 0 (suspended)
The Lady Lancers scored one run in each of the first three innings to hold a lead over the host Lady Warriors in Section 4-2A action.
The game was stopped at the end of the fourth inning because of rain. Mohawk (3-1, 3-2) has yet to record a hit. The lone baserunner for the Lady Warriors was Aricka Young, who reached on an error.
Neshannock has left two runners on base and Mohawk has stranded one.
Boys tennis
Ellwood City falls
The Wolverines dropped a 5-0 verdict to Beaver in a Section 2-2A contest at Brady’s Run.
Ellwood City is now 2-2.
Following are the results:
SINGLES
1. Andrew Cavette (B) def. Mitchell Covert 6-1, 6-0.
2. Grady Johnson (B) def. Grady Smith 6-4, 6-0.
3. Zane Atkins (B) def. Anthony DiBuono 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Mason McCarty-Cogis/Zack Masters (B) def. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom 6-2, 6-3.
2. Ryan Kenney/Ian McCarty-Cogis (B) def. Ayden Frisk/Kaden Schlichtkaull 6-1, 6-2.
