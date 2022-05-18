New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.