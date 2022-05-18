NATRONA HEIGHTS — The Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team dropped a heartbreaker Tuesday.
The Wolverines battled back in the seventh inning to force extra innings. But it wasn’t enough.
Traynor Janosko’s single to left scored the winning run, lifting sixth-seeded East Allegheny to a 5-4 win over 11th-seeded Ellwood City in nine innings in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round matchup at Highlands.
Errors plagued the Wolverines (8-11) as they committed four total.
The Wildcats (12-5) advance to meet Avonworth on Thursday.
Joseph Roth was the tough-luck loser in relief. Roth tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and a run — earned — with a walk and four strikeouts.
Roth had three of the Wolverines’ 10 hits, two of them were triples.
Ellwood City plated a run in the first, a run in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
East Allegheny scored four runs in the fourth and the winner in the ninth.
