The Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team clinched a playoff berth Tuesday.
The Wolverines rallied late to knock off visiting Beaver Falls, 5-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-3A contest.
Ellwood City (5-3 section, 5-6 overall) trailed 1-0 after four innings, before striking for three runs in the fifth. The Tigers tallied a marker in the top of the sixth to get within 3-2. However, the Wolverines added two insurance runs in the last of the sixth to account for the final score.
Ellwood City was held to just three hits. Alexander Roth knocked in two runs for the Wolverines.
Willie Nardone spun a complete-game gem to earn the win. Nardone gave up two hits and two unearned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
Beaver Falls is now 2-6, 2-8.
Mohawk 11,
Freedom 1
The Warriors broke the game open with a five-run third inning en route to a Section 1-3A road win over the Bulldogs.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mohawk (6-2, 9-3) rolled up 15 hits.
Jay Wrona and J.C. Voss tallied three hits apiece for the winners, while A.J. Verdi, Lucas Cummings and Brady Harman added two each.
Verdi and Jacob Werner drove in two runs apiece for the Warriors.
Voss went all five innings to pick up the win. He allowed three hits and an earned run with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Mohawk scored two runs in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Freedom (0-8, 0-9) posted its run in the first frame.
Neshannock 16-10,
Summit Academy 0-0
The Lancers cruised to a Section 2-2A doubleheader sweep of the Knights. Both games were played at Neshannock, with the Lancers being the host team in the opener. Neshannock has won eight in a row.
The first game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Josh Pallerino (1-0) started and got the win. He walked none and struck out six in tossing two innings.
Pallerino also had three of Neshannock’s 13 hits, to go along with four RBIs. Colten Shaffer also had three hits and Jon Pallerino posted two.
Shaffer, Sebastian Coiro and Jon Pallerino drove in two runs apiece.
The Knights had just one baserunner in the first game, reaching on a hit-by-pitch.
The Lancers recorded six runs in each of the first two innings and four more in the third.
In the nightcap, Neshannock (6-2, 11-4) sprinkled 10 hits around in a win.
Jacob Rynd registered three hits for the Lancers and Dom Cubellis was next with two. Andrew Frye and Rynd plated three markers each, while AJ Brigham, Luke Glies and Boyd Kurutz garnered two apiece.
Jacob Walzer (1-2) tossed all three innings in picking up the victory. He walked one and struck out seven. The walk was the only baserunner for Summit Academy (0-10, 0-11) .
New Castle 4,
Central Valley 1
Anthony Miller notched three hits for the Red Hurricane in a Section 2-4A win over the Warriors at Flaherty Field. The win ends a six-game losing streak
New Castle (2-8, 2-8), which is eliminated from playoff contention, posted eight hits.
Dante Micaletti (1-2) started and picked up the win. Micaletti tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and an earned run with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Micaletti had a no-hitter through five innings.
Josh Work drove in two runs for New Castle.
“Dante was excellent tonight,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “He had a lot of velocity on the fastball. They had trouble catching up to it. He had complete control of the game. It was sad we had to take him out, but he reached his pitch limit.
“The guys showed perseverance. Tonight’s atmosphere was very loose. The atmosphere felt like a meaningful game. They were loud and cheering. It was great to see they still had that fight in them.”
New Castle scored a run in the fourth, a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Central Valley scored its run in the sixth.
Softball
Neshannock 15,
Union 0
Addy Frye tossed a three-inning no-hitter to lift the Lancers to a nonsection home win over the Lady Scots.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Lancers (9-0) laced nine hits. Frye, Neleh Nogay and Gabby Quinn collected two hits apiece for the winners.
Quinn plated six runs for Neshannock, while Aaralyn Nogay brought three markers to the dish and Hunter Newman contributed a pair. Quinn also belted a grand slam in the first inning and added a triple.
Neshannock scored nine runs in the first inning, one in the second and five more in the third.
Piper Jendrysik gave up three hits and walked two for Union (12-2), while teammate Mia Preuhs gave up six hits and had four strikeouts.
Wilmington 18,
Farrell 0
The Lady Greyhounds pounded out 16 hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Steelerettes.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Jadyn Flick paced Wilmington (6-1, 7-2) with three hits, while Faith Jones, Malia Baney, Chloe Krarup and Bri Fisher added two each. Jones also tallied a triple.
Krarup knocked in three runs and Jones, Baney, Fisher and Karah Deal followed with two apiece.
Flick (1-1) went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up one hit, with a walk and four strikeouts.
Wilmington scored nine runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third.
Laurel 19,
Freedom 1
The Lady Spartans took control in the first inning and cruised to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Laurel (6-1, 8-1) scored 12 of its runs in the first frame. The Lady Spartans slugged 15 total hits.
Grace Zeppelin had three of the hits for Laurel, while Eva Kuth, Addison Deal, Grace Kissick, Autumn Boyd and Abbie Miles added two each. Miles and Zeppelin drove in three runs apiece. Deal and Boyd plated two tallies each.
Kuth tripled for the winners.
Deal (3-0) picked up the win, tossing all three innings. She gave up three hits and struck out three.
The Lady Spartans also scored seven runs in the third inning.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-8, 2-9) scored their run in the first inning.
Riverside 9,
Mohawk 4
A five-run fifth inning was the difference for the Lady Panthers in a Section 4-2A home win over the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk (5-3, 5-4) led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Warriors amassed six hits.
Mohawk scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and seventh innings.
Riverside (5-2, 6-2) also tallied a run in the second and three in the sixth.
Boys track
Wilmington falls
The Greyhounds dropped a 95-55 home decision to Reynolds.
William Bruckner (shot put, discus) won two events for Wilmington.
Girls track
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Lindsey Martineau and Emma Mason won three events each to lead Wilmington an 86-64 home verdict over Reynolds.
Martineau won the 100, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while Mason claimed the 400, 800 and the 1600.
