Lawrence County was well-represented Thursday on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State team.
A total of 18 county players earned recognition, including nine of which garnering first-team mention. Six schools had at least one representative.
In Class 5A, New Castle High's Olivia Hood was named to the second team at third base.
Mohawk's Aricka Young (shortstop) and Ava Nulph (designated player) captured first-team accolades in Class 3A.
Eleven players were tabbed in Class 2A with all-state honors.
Neshannock's Addy Frye (pitcher), Hunter Newman (first base), Jaidon Nogay (outfield) and her sister Aaralyn Nogay (shortstop) earned first-team recognition. The Lady Lancers' Gabby Quinn was named to the second team at third base.
Wilmington and Laurel had three participants each on the Class 2A squad.
Faith Jones (catcher) was named to the first team for the Lady Greyhounds, while teammates Paije Peterson (third base) and Avery Harlan (outfield) were selected to the second team.
The Lady Spartans' Addison Deal (first base), Grace Zeppelin (second base) and Abbie Miles (designated player) all landed on the second team.
Union had four members earn all-state status.
Mia Preuhs (pitcher) and Olivia Williams (second base) were selected to the first team for the Lady Scots, while Addie Nogay (outfield) and Olivia Benedict (designated player) received second-team recognition.
Ellwood City Lincoln and Shenango did not have a player selected for the all-state squad.
The Lawrence County all-county softball team will appear in the New Castle News on Wednesday.
