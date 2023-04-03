The David Gabriel scholarship committee awarded eight scholarships totaling $40,000 to eight students from Lawrence County on March 28.
Gabriel, who died on May 28, 2019, was a graduate of New Castle High School and Slippery Rock University.
Each scholarship awardee received $5,000. The awardees were chosen based upon their academic excellence, leadership qualities, willingness to help those in need and ethical standards that mirrored that of Gabriel.
The eight awardees and the universities they will attend after graduation include: Anthony Miller (Notre Dame University), Neena Flora (Robert Morris University), Giavanna Runyon (Kent State University), Erica Montgomery (University of Pittsburgh), Rocco Litrenta (Youngstown State University), Brayden Kissman (Duquesne or Ohio State University), Joshua Hoerner (Ohio University) and Dominic Fornataro (Penn State University).
The David Gabriel scholarship committee has given out a total of $130,000 in the past four years to New Castle seniors in David’s memory.
The scholarship fund was established by Greg DePorzio, a close friend of Gabriel, a lifelong sports enthusiast. Gabriel graduated from New Castle High School and Slippery Rock University.
The fifth annual golf outing that is used to raise money for the scholarships will be held at Sylvan Heights on Aug. 13.
