The Neshannock High baseball team jumped out to an early lead and a big third inning helped secure a victory over Ellwood City Lincoln on Tuesday.
The Lancers plated five runs in the third inning to defeat Ellwood City, 8-3, in WPIAL Class 1-3A action.
“It’s a great win. (Ellwood City’s) record doesn’t show what type of team they are. I’ll continue to say it, we’re going to be in a dogfight tomorrow at Ellwood. We know that,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said of the win. “They took away probably four or five of our hits by positioning. They did a tremendous job scouting us. I thought offensively we did a super job, again, hopefully it continues.”
Neshannock (2-1 section, 5-1 overall) recorded eight hits to Ellwood City’s five.
“It’s a tough loss coming up here. Eight to three, the score doesn’t reflect the game,” Ellwood City coach Chris Weisz said. “I thought we put them in a position to win. We didn’t make the extra play, the extra out or get the extra hit. Listen, (Neshannock’s) good — very, very good and they’re well coached. If you don’t make the routine plays and the extra plays and hit the ball, it’s going to be tough to win the game.”
In the bottom of the second inning, Giovanni Valentine brought home Grant Melder to score the first run of the game. Neshannock’s Anthony Eakin plated two runs in the second to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Eakin replaced Jack Glies, who suffered an injury with his foot, on the lineup.
“It was a pretty big role to fill,” Eakin said. “Glies was one of our main players. I think we did pretty good.”
Eakin, a freshman, led Neshannock with three RBIs.
“He made it look like it was a great coaching move. The reality is that we are right now without two of our top pitchers (Grant Melder and Cameron Foy). They haven’t thrown an inning this spring,” Quahliero said. “Then, Jack Glies, our shortstop, leadoff guy and kind of our quarterback starts the season 7 for 10 with four RBIs and four runs scored and he’s injured. He’s out for about a month. At that point, you keep saying, ‘Next man up,’ and you go to a freshman who didn’t replace Jack as shortstop, but we made some moves internally to make room for this kid who has been phenomenal all spring.
“We got him off of football. He’s a strong kid, very athletic and the fastest kid on our squad. We told him to go out and that, ‘It’s your job. Just play.’ He did not play like a freshman today. The kid actually was a dog out there.
Neshannock’s Andrew Frye (2-0) pitched 6 2/3 innings and surrendered three hits, one run — unearned — and threw two walks and seven strikeouts.
“(Coach Quahliero) just tells me to go out there and throw strikes,” Frye said. “I let my team do the work. We had balls in play. Anthony Eakin made some great plays in right field, Dom (Cubellis) in center, Grant (Melder) at first, Matt (Pallerino) — ball back in the middle — a great play at short. We just make plays.”
Owen Andrews (0-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings for Ellwood City and gave up seven hits, eight runs — seven earned — and had two walks and struck out two batters.
“This is his first real start as a 10th grader for Owen,” Weisz said. “Listen, he’s a competitor. He hits spots. He did great. We put him in position and we have got to make plays behind him. He’s not going to be a strikeout guy, but he’s going to make you work and make you put the ball in play. We just have to be able to make the plays behind him.”
In the fifth inning, Frye hit a line drive out to left field to load the bases. Neshannock’s Nate Rynd plated two runs in the fifth.
“Nate Rynd is a difference maker,” Quahliero said. “He makes every pitcher of ours that much better. (He’s a) solid kid all the way around. At the plate, he is so locked in. It is fun to sit back and watch.”
Ellwood City’s (0-5, 1-6) Aaron Lake had an error in the fifth inning that allowed Frye and Andrew Moses to score two more runs for Neshannock. Eakin plated his final run of the game in the fifth to increase the Lancers’ lead to 8-0.
Isaiah Lutz gave the Wolverines some life after hitting a line drive to center field to bring Ryan Welsh home. With Frye’s pitch count nearly up, he pitched a strikeout and Boyd Kurutz relieved him with one out left in the game.
Lake would score on an error by Kurutz at the top of the seventh inning. Ellwood City’s Lutz grabbed a single on a pop fly to first and allowed Jordan Keller to score the final run of the game.
The Wolverines will host Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to wrap up the Class 1-3A series.
“We talk about finishing a series,” Quahliero said. “We won game one against Mohawk and we did not finish the next day. We won this game. This game doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish tomorrow. I think that’s the biggest thing we focused on. Tomorrow’s game is a huge game again.”
