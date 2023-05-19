The PIAA District 10 playoff pairings for baseball and softball were announced Friday.
The Wilmington High softball team picked up a No. 2 seed in Class 2A, while Wilmington baseball sits at the three seed in the same classification.
The Lady Greyhounds first opponent will be seventh-seeded Maplewood at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
Wilmington's baseball team will battle sixth-seeded Mercer in the tail-end of a double header at 7 p.m. Monday at Slippery Rock University.
