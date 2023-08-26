The New Castle High football team didn’t stand victorious in its first game of the 2023 season.
University Prep’s Daniel Cain caught a 10-yard pass from Max Qureshi in double overtime and the Red Hurricane failed to respond to come up short, 26-20, on Friday at Taggart Stadium.
“We got to get on our feet first. We had an opportunity to get on our feet with a win. We just didn’t play sound football and it cost us a football game,” New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said of the loss. “The test to whether we can withstand, that happens next week. They come fast and they come weekly. We play 10 good teams this year.”
University Prep coach Lou Berry credited, “Perseverance,” and, “Overcoming adversity,” to the team’s victory.
“At times we got in our own way with selfish-like behavior, but we were able to come together and make plays when it mattered most.” Berry said.
Things started off physical with New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner body slamming a University Prep kickoff returner causing personal fouls right off the bat.
“No malice was intended,” Robinson said on the body slam. “Once your adrenaline is going...it’s the first game and they were hyped up. Kaevon did a great job for us tonight.”
University Prep’s second drive of the game saw Paul Helvy take the ball into the end zone on a 16-yard run. The two-point conversion pass attempt by Qureshi failed to give the Wildcats (1-0 overall) a 6-0 advantage with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
New Castle (0-1) responded with J.T. Warren catching an 8-yard pass from Kyrell Harris early on in the second quarter.
“Great catch,” Robinson said of New Castle’s first touchdown of the game. “Kyrell stuck the ball in there. It was a tight window, but J.T. has sure hands. We try to give it to him as much as possible.”
New Castle kept the momentum rolling in the second quarter with Gardner scoring a touchdown on a 33-yard rush, which was followed up by a successful two-point conversion pass from Harris to give New Castle its first lead of the game. Gardner posted 145 rushing yards for the ‘Canes.
“We talked yesterday before the game. I said, ‘Gardner, I hope that you’re not a secret anymore,’” Robinson said. “We started talking about some of the outstanding running backs that New Castle has had in its history. He heard of some; he didn’t hear of others. I told him, ‘Hopefully, your name starts getting stacked up there with them.’”
Helvy picked up a loose ball from a bad snap by the Wildcats in the second quarter to take it 12 yards into the end zone. The two-point conversion by University Prep failed to keep New Castle in the lead heading into halftime.
“I’m really proud of that kid because he’s had a fabulous offseason,” Berry said of Helvy. “He dedicated himself to the weight room; speed training. Again, on a night like tonight when people were cramping, he seemed to get stronger as the game went on. It’s always a beautiful thing to see hard work pay off.”
Gardner picked up steam in the third quarter with an impressive 80-yard run into the end zone and started to hobble when crossing the goal line. A sideline warning was called after the play, but the touchdown remained good.
“No coaching involved whatsoever,” Robinson said on Gardner’s 80-yard touchdown. “He’s a force. That’s what we expect of him and we hope to see it more and more.”
New Castle looked to slow the tempo of the game in the fourth quarter with a 13-play drive and an eight-point advantage over the Wildcats, but a fumble by Harris changed the momentum.
With the ball on University Prep’s 35-yard line after Harris’ fumble, Daniel Cain caught a 65-yard pass from Qureshi, which was followed with a successful two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 20 with 1:58 remaining.
“Our quarterback, he’s special,” Berry said of Qureshi. “He’s going to take us on a journey this season. Our program couldn’t be in better hands with this young man. He stayed even-keeled throughout the whole game.”
Neither team could capitalize in the last remaining bit of the fourth quarter and entered overtime.
“I told them it’s a gut check,” Robinson said on the talk heading into overtime. “I don’t think many of them had been involved in an overtime game. I hadn’t been in one for a few years myself so I had to explain to them the rules and what was at stake. We made a good stand the first time...We just didn’t get it done.”
New Castle managed to make it to the one-yard line, but a fumble on fourth down from Harris gave University Prep possession. A pass from Qureshi on fourth down was blocked by Gardner to enter double overtime.
University Prep started the second overtime with a 10-yard pass completion from Qureshi to Cain. New Castle fell short with the last two passes being incomplete to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.