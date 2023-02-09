Amy Delaney is no stranger to being a head coach for the Shenango High girls softball team.
Delaney coached the Lady ‘Cats from 2006 to 2016 and now returns to the head coaching position after being hired on Jan. 16. Shenango ended last season at 3-9 in WPIAL Section 4-2A and had an overall record of 3-11.
“Last year, losing Mia Edwards as a pitcher in that senior class definitely was a lot to come back from. I think, even though the record didn’t say it, they worked hard, improved and they had a good attitude,” Delaney said. “I think they learned a lot last year and are coming back with a strong senior class. The sophomores and juniors got a lot of playing time. We have a strong freshman class coming in as well. We’re going to be a strong offense and defense team with girls playing a lot more than the girls did outside of the high school season.”
Shenango athletic director, Jan Budai, thinks the return of Delaney is a step in the right direction.
“She brings a lot of professionalism. She’s a very detail-oriented coach. She’s the kind of person who uses many of her players and she doesn’t keep with a straight lineup each game. She likes to get the kids involved,” Budai said. “I think she’ll do a great job. She did a great job for us the earlier years and stepped back with her family and now she wants to get back involved again.”
Delaney also teaches math at Shenango High School and Budai said, “It definitely helps with recruiting purposes.”
Delaney commented that the underclassmen have been the big turnouts in the offseason so far.
“The freshman class and underclassmen are the ones who’ve really been showing their faces in the offseason workouts. I think they’re very hungry. A lot of them play travel softball, so, they’re used to putting the time in,” Delaney said. “I think it’s just what they’re used to. I hope to project a love of the sport and just a strong work ethic. They know they’re only going to get better by showing up and it’s nice to see young girls have that attitude.”
With the late hire, Delaney had to get some things in order before getting the offseason practices going.
“Normally, I would have done a fall season, gave them a couple weeks off and got back into conditioning in January,” Delaney said. “I used the first week to get my feet wet and get some ducks in a row. I started the following Monday by doing some conditioning, nonmandatory, with whoever’s ready and some position and glove work to knock off some of the rust.”
Delaney already has some goals outlined for the 2023 season.
“We definitely are playing for a playoff spot and want to have a postseason berth,” Delaney said. “That’s definitely our goal as something to put on paper. I want to set goals for each girl as well. I want to see what their strengths are and for them to be a better player than they were yesterday. I know one (goal) that I have in particular is a postseason run.”
