It started out slow during the first quarter for the Shenango High girls basketball team who went up against Sewickley Academy on Monday.
Then, Ashely DeCarbo drained the first bucket with 4:15 left, starting the momentum for the Lady ‘Cats.
Shenango carried that momentum through all four quarters to coast to a 43-23 WPIAL Section 1-2A victory over the Lady Panthers.
“I think that offensively we were just struggling to find some shots and opportunities to shoot,” DeCarbo said of the first quarter. “But once we got going we kind of picked it up and it was good.”
The Lady ‘Cats (6-3 section, 11-6 overall) created a 30-6 lead against Sewickley Academy at the end of the first half.
“I thought it was very unselfish. We passed up good shots for better ones,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco. “I thought we executed. I think we struggled at first, maybe the first couple of minutes, that zone was a little bit long. As the game went on I thought we attacked it inside and Janie (Natale) hit some shots; opened it up.
“I can’t say enough about Ashely DeCarbo’s play tonight. She was big, huge lift. Down at South Side I think she was a little down on herself and it wasn’t one of her better games but boy she came back like a champion today. I’m very proud of Ashley.”
DeCarbo paced Shenango with 15 points. Kylee Rubin and Natale both drained 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“I think being unselfish on offense is something that we’ve really worked on and gotten better at throughout the year,” DeCarbo said. “I think that as long as we’re unselfish on offense that we’ll be fine in games. That’s just one of our big things that we know we have to work on and we really do.”
Halfway through the third quarter, Rubin forced the mercy rule clock. In the fourth quarter, Sewickley Academy (3-4, 4-6) trailed while LaRocco took out a majority of Shenango’s starters.
“The girls that we put in at the end, they come to practice and work hard too everyday,” LaRocco said. “So, I was happy that they could get in. You want to get them some shots; hopefully get them some buckets because they come here everyday and work hard just like the starting five does.
“To get a chance to play them today is a coach’s dream also because they’re part of our team just like anybody else and they work just as hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.