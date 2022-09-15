The high school football season is starting to pick up steam.
That can only mean one thing — conference play has arrived.
There are six games involving Lawrence County high school football teams this week, all of which will be league matchups. Laurel High is the only school that is idle this week.
Last week, Ellwood City Lincoln snapped its 27-game losing streak with a 46-6 road win over Carlynton. Shenango now owns the longest losing skid among county teams at four.
NEW CASTLE (1-2) AT WEST ALLEGHENY (3-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference clash.
The Red Hurricane dropped a 49-13 home decision to Armstrong last week. The Indians cruised past Ringgold, 49-7.
“West Allegheny is a good, solid football team,” first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “They’re a typical Parkway Conference opponent. They’re solid on both sides of the ball. They have a good offensive line, good skill people, and a good defensive line; they have a well-rounded team.”
Kyrell Harris was 7-of-15 passing last week for 162 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw both of his touchdowns to Tyler Leekins. Leekins finished with three catches for 91 yards.
“We have a lot to work on offensively,” Robinson said. “We have spurts. But, you can’t win games by having offensive production in spurts.
“All the pieces matter. We have to make sure we have everything clicking.”
Harris is 12 of 26 through the air for 203 yards with three scores and five interceptions on the season.
New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner missed last week’s loss to the River Hawks with a lower-body injury. Gardner has rushed for 110 yards on nine attempts this season.
“We’ve had a few other injuries, too,” Robinson said. “I’m hoping we can get those guys back by Friday. We’ll have to play things out through the week, though.
“Gardner is up in the air. We’re waiting for him to get healed up and cleared. He can take it to the end zone from any place on the field.”
West Allegheny has scored at least 40 points in each of their games. The Indians’ opponents’ overall record is 2-7. West Allegheny defeated South Fayette (2-1) in the second game of the season, 40-7.
“It’s as advertised, that’s for sure,” Robinson said of the Parkway Conference. “I’m not surprised by it. Everyone in the league can coach. We have to find a way to get it done Friday night, that’s for sure.”
The Indians are a team to watch in the Class 4A rankings as recognized by PennLive.
ELLWOOD CITY (1-2) AT FREEDOM (1-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Wolverines got in the win column for the first time since a 34-26 triple-overtime victory over Brentwood on Oct. 26, 2018. The 46 points are the most scored by Ellwood City since a 42-14 victory over Shenango in 2018.
The Bulldogs lost to Beaver last week, 28-18.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine paced Ellwood City with 102 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns last week against Carlynton. He has amassed 232 rushing yards on 37 attempts with a trio of touchdowns in three tilts.
RIVERSIDE (1-1) AT MOHAWK (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Warriors got back on the field last week after their first two games were canceled amid a hazing investigation. Mohawk dropped a 49-7 verdict to Laurel.
The Panthers cruised to a 27-6 win over Shenango. Riverside lost its opener to South Side Beaver, 7-6.
Justin Boston rushed for 56 yards on 17 attempts last week for Mohawk. He scored the team’s lone touchdown on a one-yard plunge midway through the third quarter.
WILMINGTON (1-1, 2-1) AT HICKORY (0-1, 2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A contest. The Greyhounds compete in Class 2A, while the Hornets are 3A.
Wilmington rolled to a 50-8 road win over Mercer last week. Hickory dropped a 28-14 setback to Sharon.
Ben Miller scored four touchdowns last week for the Greyhounds as they got their offense rolling. Miller amassed 73 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards.
Miller leads the team in rushing with 238 yards on 39 attempts.
Wilmington is allowing 12.7 points per game and Hickory surrenders 13.7 a matchup. The Hornets boast a potent aerial attack, throwing for 701 yards on the season.
The Hornets are a team to watch in the Class 3A rankings as recognized by PennLive.
NESHANNOCK (3-0) AT WESTERN BEAVER (3-0), 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Lancers are averaging 42 points a game. Last week, they held off Class 4A-member Ambridge, 40-34.
Jonny Huff rolled up 197 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns last week for Neshannock in the win over the Bridgers.
Huff, a quarterback, paces the county in rushing with 622 yards on 58 carries. He is 22 of 46 through the air for 213 yards with two scores and an interception.
The Lancers are a team to watch in the Class 2A rankings as recognized by PennLive.
UNION (2-1) AT SHENANGO (0-3), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference matchup.
The Scotties won their second in a row last week with a 30-21 decision over Cornell. The Wildcats dropped a 27-6 verdict to Riverside.
“Union is a good football team with a lot of athleticism,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “We saw a lot of that on film. We will have our hands full.”
Both teams have played a difficult schedule early on. Shenango’s opponents own a 7-1 overall record, while Union’s foes boast a 5-3 ledger.
“Overall, they do a really good job,” first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said. “They’re young and they have played a lot of great opponents. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
“The teams we have played, we knew the first two would be very well-skilled and talented teams,” Graham said. “Union played Canton very well. They’re very close to being 3-0. We have our hands full. They have a good group of athletes that play together.”
Braylon Thomas rushed for 203 yards on 18 attempts with a pair of touchdowns for Union last week. He threw a pair of two-point conversions as well.
Hunter Lively leads Shenango in rushing with 126 yards on 39 carries.
“They do a good job mixing the two-back set and mixing in the option,” Niedbala said. “There’s a couple of guys you have to prepare for.”
Last year, Union defeated Shenango in the regular-season finale, 16-6.
“It’s going to come down to who will execute in all three phases of the game. Offense, defense and special teams,” Niedbala said. “All three phases will be very important.”
Said Graham, “We have to play together at all aspects of the game and limit our turnovers. If we force turnovers, we have to put points on the board. We have to get our defense off the field. Finish drives, capitalize on turnovers and get the ball in the end zone.”
