County teams will be looking to bounce back on the gridiron this week.
Six local teams are bidding to get back in the win column Friday night after suffering a setback last week. Laurel and Mohawk picked up the lone verdicts a week ago.
Union dropped a tough 28-22 overtime decision to Laurel, while New Castle and Neshannock were both blanked at home.
Three county schools are still looking for their first win in WPIAL conference play. In District 10, a rematch of the last two District 10, Class 2A championship games will be held at Farrell.
NEW CASTLE (0-2, 1-4)
AT MONTOUR (1-1, 2-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference contest.
The Red Hurricane has been outscored 206-34 since an opening-night 49-0 decision over Summit Academy. Central Valley topped New Castle last week, 54-0.
Kaevon Gardner returned to the lineup last week for the ‘Canes after missing two games with an injury. Gardner leads the team in rushing with 135 yards on 18 attempts.
The ‘Canes were missing Markus Evans, Antonio Gardner, Nyeem Rogers and Robert Reid because of injuries in last week’s game. New Castle’s Tyler Leekins was helped off the field late in the third quarter on a kickoff return against Central Valley. He was favoring his left leg.
“I don’t know if we will have Leekins or not,” first-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “I wish we would get them all on the field at the same time.”
Montour is coming off a 21-3 road win over Ambridge last week.
“Montour is another solid football team; good program,” Robinson said. “They are solid up front with a good quarterback. They have a well-rounded team.”
New Castle edged the Spartans last season, 14-10.
The ‘Canes have lost four games in a row. But, Robinson said the team is making strides in the right direction.
“Naturally, you have to improve in every aspect. Offense, defense and special teams,” Robinson said. “I think we are a lot better than what we’ve been showing.
“We’ve been playing some pretty good opponents. We have to make sure we get ourselves pointed in the right direction.”
ROCHESTER (2-0, 3-1)
at LAUREL (1-0, 3-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference encounter.
First place is on the line in this meeting. The Rams are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
Laurel’s Landon Smith was all over the field last week in the team’s 28-22 overtime win over Union. Smith amassed 175 yards rushing on 15 carries with two touchdowns, including the game-winner. He also intercepted two passes, made nine tackles and assisted on two others.
“You love to win the section, and you want to make the playoffs,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “Winning last week was a big component of that.
“Rochester is a quality program and they are playing for the same thing. We have to be at the top of our game. Last week is behind us. We have to get better.”
Smith has rushed for 576 yards on 59 carries with 10 touchdowns.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of good things from all my seniors,” Cooper said. “Landon is a good skill guy. He played a great game last week and he got a lot of great stops on defense.”
Rochester, which is listed as a team to watch in Class 1A in the state rankings by PennLive, knocked off Shenango last week, 22-8.
“They’re a physical team. A smashmouth football team,” Cooper said. “They’re effective at running the ball.
“They have a nice running back and they have athletes that can get in space. They can make the big play on you. We have to be ready and match the physicality. We need to do a better job of controlling the game.”
NEW BRIGHTON (0-2, 0-5) AT NESHANNOCK (1-1, 4-1), 7 P.M.
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
The Lancers lost to Beaver Falls last week, 22-0. Despite the shutout loss, Neshannock has scored 174 points in five games, including at least 40 points in the first four games.
Jonny Huff has rolled up 818 rushing yards on 82 carries for the Lancers, who are listed as a team to watch in Class 2A in the state rankings by PennLive. He is 36 of 90 through the air for 401 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Huff also has scored nine total touchdowns.
Neshannock won last year’s contest, 40-27.
New Brighton lost to Mohawk last week, 31-6. The Lions have been outscored, 243-26. Opponents have scored over 60 points twice this season against New Brighton.
ELLWOOD CITY (0-2, 1-4) AT MOHAWK (1-1, 1-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Wolverines have lost two straight since snapping their 27-game losing streak. Last week, Ellwood City lost to Western Beaver, 47-14.
Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries last week against the Golden Beavers. Palmer-McCaine has rushed for 399 yards on 75 attempts with four scores.
The Warriors won their first game of the season last week, 31-6, over New Brighton. Mohawk is one defensive stop away from being 2-1, as Riverside scored with 9 seconds left in the game in a 32-28 decision over the Warriors.
Mohawk quarterback Jay Wrona is 26 of 47 for 411 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ellwood City’s last win over Mohawk was a 48-6 decision in 2015.
SPRINGDALE (0-5) AT UNION (3-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A nonconference clash.
The Scotties are coming off a tough 28-22 home conference loss to Laurel. Union led that game, 16-7, early in the fourth quarter.
The Dynamos have been outscored this year, 249-34, including a 69-6 loss last week to Greensburg Central Catholic. Leechburg rolled up a 77-0 verdict on Springdale the week before.
Quarterback Braylon Thomas paces the Union attack. Thomas has rushed for 606 yards on 91 attempts. He is 31 of 60 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Thomas also has scored six touchdowns and converted five two-point conversion attempts.
This is the first meeting between the schools since 2005. Springdale captured a 41-7 victory that season.
NORTHGATE (1-1, 3-2) AT SHENANGO (0-2, 0-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
The Wildcats lost to Rochester last week, 22-8. The Flames rolled past Summit Academy, 33-0.
Shenango defeated the Flames in 2020 and 2021 by a combined count of 107-18, including 48-6 last year.
Northgate’s three wins have come against opponents with a combined record of 3-12.
Hunter Lively continues to lead the Wildcats’ ground game, rushing for 285 yards on 79 attempts with three touchdowns.
WILMINGTON (2-2, 3-2) AT FARRELL (3-0, 4-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A matchup.
The Greyhounds dropped a 33-14 home decision to Sharon last week. The Steelers, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the state rankings by PennLive, are coming off a 35-0 verdict over Hickory.
This is the sixth meeting between the teams since the 2020 season. Two of those matchups came in the District 10 championship game, with the teams splitting those title tilts. Farrell won last year’s district championship game.
This also is the 17th all-time meeting between the schools, with each team owning eight victories. The series dates back to 1986.
Wilmington has started slow this season on a few occasions, including in wins over Greenville and Hickory when it was blanked through three quarters. The Greyhounds trailed 21-0 at the half last week against Sharon.
This game will be dictated by which team gets out of the gate the best. The Greyhounds have been outscored in the first half during their four region matchups, 52-0. Conversely, the Steelers are outscoring their region foes in the opening half by a combined count of 76-14.
Farrell’s lone loss was a road setback to Youngstown (Ohio) Ursuline.
