County football teams got their feet wet last week in the season opener.
This week, teams will be looking to build on that momentum.
Three of the eight schools — Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel and Union — were victorious a week ago. Mohawk, New Castle and Wilmington suffered heartbreaking losses in the game’s waning moments.
Teams will still compete in nonconference action, with the exception of the Wilmington-Greenville battle.
MARS (0-1) AT NEW CASTLE (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference battle.
The Red Hurricane suffered its 10th consecutive loss last week in a 26-20 double-overtime home setback to University Prep.
“It was a tough loss,” second-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “Hopefully we’re a resilient bunch. I guess we won’t know for sure until Friday night.
“The main thing is (University Prep) can’t beat us two weeks in a row. We have to get on to the next opponent, and that’s Mars.”
The Planets lost to Montour, 37-28, in the opener.
“Mars is a good football team,” Robinson said. “They have a deep roster and they make a lot of personnel changes and groupings.
“They have good football players; they’re sound on both sides of the ball. We will have to play our ‘A’ game to beat them.”
Mars won last year’s matchup against New Castle, 51-7.
New Castle had an eight-point lead late in the fourth quarter last week but couldn’t hold on. Kaevon Gardner rolled up 145 rushing yards for New Castle on 10 carries with two touchdowns in the loss.
“There were a lot of positives last week,” Robinson said. “Malik Jefferson played well, Kaevon Gardner played well. A lot of kids played well.
“You can’t play well in spurts, though. You have to play well the whole game. They played some intense football and they kept fighting.”
Robinson noted his team has to come ready to play against Mars in order to pick up a victory.
“There’s no mystery about it, we have to be sound and play assignment football on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have to stay away from injuries and turnovers. Turnovers are hard to overcome.”
NESHANNOCK (0-1) AT LAUREL (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash.
The Lancers struggled in a 26-0 loss to Sharon last week. Neshannock amassed just 159 total yards.
“We weren’t happy with our performance last week, players or coaches,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We know we’re a better team than that. We’re working hard to correct our mistakes.”
Jino Mozzocio and Anthony Eakin both rushed for 41 yards in the loss to the Tigers.
“They’re a good football team, very physical and big up front,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said of Neshannock. “They are what we expect from a Neshannock football team; they’re going to be very aggressive up front and we have to match that.”
The Spartans pulled away for a 37-6 win over New Brighton.
“I thought we looked young but we kept battling,” Cooper said of last week’s win. “We overcame mistakes that we made in the first half. I like the team’s attitude and how hard they’ve been working.”
Laurel’s Ben Hennon recorded 230 rushing yards on 27 carries with three scores. He added a fourth touchdown when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
“They looked pretty sharp, especially in the second half,” Mozzocio said of Laurel in the opener. “They did a lot of good things. Their running backs played well. They are disciplined. We’re looking forward to a good ballgame.”
Both coaches are excited to renew the county rivalry.
“I think it’s always big when we play the county schools. There’s bigger attendance,” Cooper said. “The teams are hyped up and we’re excited for that opportunity.”
“Any time you’re playing a team from Lawrence County, it’s always going to be a good football game,” Mozzocio said. “I don’t care what the records are, both teams will bring it.
“It’s exciting for the communities.”
The keys to victory are similar for both teams in this contest.
“We have to limit those mistakes that we made last week,” Cooper said. “We have to handle their physicalness up front and control the line.
“We have to make the big play and stop them from making the big play.”
Said Mozzocio, “We have to clean up a lot of mistakes. We made numerous mistakes last week and that goes on me. It’s my job to prepare the team. I didn’t do a good enough job to prepare the team.”
Neshannock won last year’s meeting in a thriller, 41-34, in double overtime.
MOHAWK (0-1) AT QUAKER VALLEY (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Warriors lost a late lead and the game in a 40-35 setback to Union. Mohawk quarterback Jay Wrona was 12-of-24 passing for 349 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Dante Retort and Bobby Fadden scored two touchdowns each for the Warriors in the setback.
The Quakers dropped a 35-7 decision to Freedom a week ago.
Last year’s matchup was canceled. Quakers won the previous meeting, 47-0, in 2015.
UNION (1-0) AT ELLWOOD CITY (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference contest.
The Wolverines won their first season opener since 2014, holding off Brentwood, 27-26. Ellwood City stopped a two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute to play to preserve the win.
The Wolverines’ Elijah Palmer-McCane compiled 166 rushing yards on 25 attempts and a touchdown.
The Scotties rallied for a 40-35 decision over Mohawk. Braylon Thomas delivered for Union in the win.
Thomas was 14 of 28 through the air for 196 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He ran the ball 21 times for 125 yards, with two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 14-yard scoring run with 38 seconds left in the game. In addition, Thomas sealed the win by intercepting Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona near the goal line with just seconds left.
Union won last year’s contest, 20-6.
WILMINGTON (0-1, 0-1) AT GREENVILLE (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A tilt.
The Greyhounds suffered a crushing 49-42 loss to Sharpsville last week. Wilmington dug a 21-0 hole before rallying for a 42-41 lead with less than a minute to go in regulation.
The Greyhounds rolled up 362 rushing yards in the loss to the Blue Devils. Ben Miller amassed 188 rushing yards for Wilmington with a pair of scores.
The Trojans dropped a nonregion decision to Hubbard (Ohio), 35-7, to open the season.
Wilmington edged Greenville last year, 14-7.
SHENANGO (0-1) AT WESTERN BEAVER (0-1), 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a nonconference confrontation.
The Wildcats lost to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart last week, 32-10. Sam Patton completed 8 of 16 through the air for 53 yards in the loss.
The Golden Beavers dropped a 35-14 decision to Beaver.
Western Beaver posted a 35-14 win over Shenango last year. The Wildcats’ last victory over the Golden Beavers came in 2016, 28-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.