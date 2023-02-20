The WPIAL basketball playoffs are set to heat up this week.
Area teams are set to get back on the floor in the early portion of the week. There are five boys games combined Monday and Tuesday.
Ellwood City Lincoln, Mohawk and Neshannock highlight the games on Monday, while Shenango and Laurel will take the court on Tuesday. It’s the second time the Spartans will compete in the WPIAL playoffs this season, as they picked up a preliminary-round home win over Bentworth on Thursday.
ELLWOOD CITY AT DEER LAKES, 7 P.M., MONDAY (WPIAL CLASS 3A)
The 12th-seeded Wolverines (15-7) won their last three games, all in Section 1 action, to lock up the fourth and final playoff spot out of the league.
“We got three quality wins getting into the playoffs,” Ellwood City Lincoln coach Scott Dibble said. “We’re playing the best basketball right now.
“I don’t want to back into the playoffs. I want to go in playing well. So far, so good. I’m happy with how the kids are buying in. The kids are working hard. I’m proud of them.”
The fifth-seeded Lancers (13-8) finished 10-2 in Section 3, tying Shady Side Academy for first place.
“They’re good,” Dibble said of Deer Lakes. “They were (Class) 4A last year and had a nice run.
“They have another year under their belt and a bunch of seniors. The defend well; shoot it well. They look good. We’ll have our hands full.”
Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth, a 6-foot-5, junior forward/center, is the county’s leading scorer at 29.6 points per game (564 points). He came into the season with 824 career points and he currently has 1,388.
“Joe’s playing well. He’s a force,” Dibble said. “His size alone is a tough mismatch for anyone.
“He can shoot it and he can rebound it. His presence in the paint on the defense is key. He makes it tough for teams to get to the rack. He’s a consummate, well-rounded athlete.”
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Mohawk-Derry battle on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
DERRY AT MOHAWK, 7 P.M., MONDAY (WPIAL CLASS 3A)
The fourth-seeded Warriors (19-3) shared the Section 1 crown with Neshannock. The 13th-seeded Trojans (11-9) finished fourth in Section 3 with a 6-6 mark.
“We’re definitely going to have to play well, they’re a very good basketball team,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of Derry. “They play a lot like we do as far as their ability to shoot the ball.
“They average about nine 3s a game. Several different players can shoot it. We’re definitely going to have to be aware of the assignments on each kid. We have to try and take away the 3.”
O’Lare noted the importance of his team having the opportunity to play at home.
“We’re excited,” O’Lare said. “We are using the extra time time to get prepared for Derry.
“The great thing about the home game is the Mohawk community. The fans come out to support their teams, especially come playoff time. A packed gym will not be anything new to our kids. We’ll try to use it to our advantage.”
Bobby Fadden, a 6-1 freshman guard, averages a team-high 17 points a game. Jay Wrona, a 5-11 junior guard, is next at 16.2.
“Every team, as you go into the playoffs, has a 1-2 punch,” O’Lare said. “Those kids have to play well. Then, you need the 3, 4 and 5 guy to step up, too.
“Teams aren’t going to win because of one guy, or two. You have to catch it where all five play well. The 1-2 guys have to do their thing. Teams will game plan on your best. We need everyone to be better.”
The victor advances to meet the winner of the Deer Lakes-Ellwood City matchup on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
KEYSTONE OAKS AT NESHANNOCK, 7 P.M., MONDAY (WPIAL CLASS 3A)
The second-seeded Lancers (16-5) shared the Section 1 championship with Mohawk, each with 10-2 marks. Both teams picked up home wins over the other.
The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles (9-13) took fourth in Section 2 with a 6-6 mark.
“I’m very impressed with them in general,” Neshannock coach John Corey said of Keystone Oaks. “They’re not necessarily what you want to see out of a 15 seed.
“They have had a couple of injuries that have held guys out the last few weeks. They have dropped some games in that span, but, at times, were playing without three starters. That’s a very good basketball team we’ll face.”
The Lancers enter the postseason riding a five-game win streak.
“The last couple of Ws at the end of the regular season, beating Mohawk and Laurel, we’re in a good place right now mentally and physically because of that,” Corey said. “I have a lot of faith in our guys. We’ll come out and compete at a high level.
“If we can put the ball in the hole, we’ll be OK.”
Corey is looking for his team to feed off the positive energy of playing at home.
“I think our guys are fired up to have a home game,” he said. “In general, we always seem to play pretty well at home.”
Jack Glies, a 5-10 senior guard, paces Neshannock in scoring at 16.1 points per game.
“Jack has been playing very well for us. Monday night, we’ll need him to play well,” Corey said. “We did lose one of our guys (L.J. Keith) to an MCL tear.
“We’ll lean on Jack. He’ll have to play well for us.”
The winner moves on to battle the survivor of the Yough-Burrell contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
CHARTIERS-HOUSTON AT SHENANGO, 7 P.M., TUESDAY (WPIAL CLASS 2A)
The eighth-seeded Wildcats (14-8) tied for second with Northgate in Section 1 with a 7-3 league record.
The ninth-seeded Buccaneers (16-6) finished second in Section 4 with a 10-2 mark.
“They’re similar to us. They have guards that can shoot it,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “They’re almost a mirror image of us.”
The Wildcats enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, including dropping four of their last six.
“We didn’t finish the season strong,” McQuiston said. “But, you have to beat everybody (in the playoffs) to win it all. I’m not real happy with the seed, but, we’re happy to be in the playoffs. We’d love to have a better seed, but, it is what it is.
“It’s nice having a home game. Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd. That would be nice. It will be nice to have that home-court advantage.”
Brody McQuiston (6-4, Jr., G/F) and Braden Zeigler (6-0, Sr., G) are the top two Shenango players in scoring. McQuiston averages 18.9 points and Zeigler 18.1 markers a matchup.
“They’re invaluable,” Bob McQuiston said of Brody McQuiston and Zeigler. “It gives us a dual threat, an inside/outside threat.
“You have to pick your poison. If you double Brody in the post, you leave Zeigler alone. If you double Zeigler, that leaves Brody alone in the post.”
The winner will take on the victor of the Laurel-Aliquippa game on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
LAUREL AT ALIQUIPPA, 7 P.M., TUESDAY (WPIAL CLASS 2A)
The 16th-seeded Spartans topped Bentworth in a preliminary-round tilt, 56-46, to reach the first round. Laurel compiled a 3-7 Section 1 ledger.
Top-seeded Aliquippa (16-6) won the Section 1 crown with a 10-0 record. The Quips won both meetings against the Spartans in the regular season, 68-43 and 62-25.
“They’re a very good basketball team; they’re ranked No. 1 for a reason,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We know we’re underdogs going in. We’ll take our best shot.
“We need to knock down shots and give ourselves an opportunity to compete and put pressure on them.”
Laban Barker, a 5-11 senior guard, paces the Spartans in scoring at 16.8 points per game. He netted 24 tallies in the preliminary-round victory.
“Laban has been doing that for four years,” Locke said of Barker’s performance against Bentworth. “We’re expecting another solid performance from him.
“We have other guys that are capable of knocking down shots. We’ll need a little bit from everybody. We’ll have to shoot it well and rebound. Rebounding will be key.”
The survivor advances to meet the winner of the Chartiers-Houston-Shenango game on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.