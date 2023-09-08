One final opportunity.
That’s what awaits Lawrence County high school football teams competing in the WPIAL before conference play begins next week. It’s one more chance to get ready for league play and push to make the playoffs.
District 10 teams already have played league games.
Seven games are on the docket this week, six are set for Friday. One game pits two county programs battling head-to-head.
NEW CASTLE (0-2) AT ARMSTRONG (1-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Red Hurricane is coming off a 42-6 home loss to Mars last week. This is New Castle’s first road game of the season.
“Playing on the road, you’re spending a full day in school. It’s something we have to adjust to,” second-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t play at home all the time.
“Playing on the road is something that could ignite the team.”
New Castle struggled getting going in the opening half last week. The ‘Canes didn’t get their initial first down of the game until the first series of the third quarter.
“We have to try and get better. We have a young group of kids,” Robinson said. “We don’t have as many games under our belt as many would think. Even some of the guys with senior status, some of them because of injuries, the game is new to them also.
“Overall, we are getting better. I know the scores might not indicate it. But, we see the progress. We have to take bigger steps. Conference play is coming quick and we have to get better fast.”
Kaevon Gardner has rushed for 241 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns for New Castle.
The River Hawks dropped a 37-19 decision at Aliquippa last week.
The ‘Canes have lost 11 in a row.
Armstrong won the first meeting between the schools last year, 49-13.
“We have to play sound football with no turnovers and no blown assignments,” Robinson said. “If we can do that, we can hang in there, and when the dust settles, we will have a chance to win.”
LAUREL (1-1) AT MOHAWK (1-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference battle.
The Spartans dropped a 39-22 matchup to Neshannock last week. Laurel scored the final 22 points of the game.
“We have to keep improving,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “We knew where we were at in terms of the question of physicality.
“We can’t focus on what is behind us, just what is in front of us. We’ll rebound and continue to get better.”
The Warriors rolled to a 42-8 win over Quaker Valley. They bounced back after falling to Union in the opener, 40-35.
“That was a tough one, obviously,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said of the opener. “We have to bounce back when we lose and I thought we did that last week.”
Ben Hennon has rushed for 296 yards on 43 carries and five touchdowns.
“Laurel is the same when you look at them every year. They’re a very physical football team,” McCutcheon said. “We know that’s where it starts; they’re physical and well coached.”
Mohawk’s Jay Wrona is 22 of 39 through the air for 538 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He owns the school’s single-game touchdown passes with five, which he accomplished in the opener against Union and again last week. Wrona also threw for a school-record 375 yards in the loss to the Scotties in the opener.
“They’re playing very good football. Good running attack. Explosive passing attack. Big plays down the field,” Cooper said. “It doesn’t seem like they throw many incompletions.
“They have many different weapons they can throw to. Usually, a team will have one wide receiver you can focus on. They spread the ball around. They will pose a big challenge to our young secondary. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The Warriors are averaging 38.5 points a game.
“We have to be able to control the ball,” Cooper said. “We need to do a better job of running the ball and keep the ball out of their hands.
“We have to limit their big plays and we have to limit their opportunities.”
Laurel defeated Mohawk last year, 49-7. The Spartans have won four games in a row against the Warriors.
“We have to match their physicality. That’s where it starts,” McCutcheon said. “After that, it has to be about us. We have to do what we want to do.”
Both coaches are excited to renew the county rivalry.
“We enjoy playing Laurel,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve had some great contests through the years. Like a lot of other county teams, the kids know each other well.”
Said Cooper, “It’s great for the communities when you play county schools. There’s a good crowd and it just adds to the excitement.”
AMBRIDGE (1-1) AT NESHANNOCK (1-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash.
The Bridgers knocked off Freedom last week, 14-7.
The Lancers cruised to a 39-22 victory over Laurel a week ago.
Neshannock’s Jino Mozzocio has rushed for 154 yards on 23 carries and a pair of scores. Mozzocio completed all nine of his passes last week for 111 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Neshannock won last year’s tilt, 40-34.
RIVERSIDE (0-1) AT SHENANGO (1-1), 7 P.M.
This is a nonconference encounter.
The Panthers lost their opener last week to South Side Beaver, 35-7.
The Wildcats held off Western Beaver, 21-15. Shenango mustered just 120 yards of total offense in the win. However, the Wildcats’ defense forced three turnovers.
Riverside won last year’s clash, 27-6. The Panthers have won three straight in the series.
CORNELL (2-0) AT UNION (2-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference battle.
The Raiders defeated Monessen last week, 20-6.
The Scotties dug an early 14-point hole last week against Ellwood City Lincoln before rallying for a 34-21 road victory. Union’s Braylon Thomas rushed for 179 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. He completed five passes in eight attempts for 56 yards, two touchdown tosses and no interceptions.
Thomas has rolled up a county-best 304 rushing yards on 40 attempts. He is 19 of 36 through the air for 252 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
Union’s last 3-0 start came back in 2017. The Scotties won last year’s meeting, 30-21.
CARLYNTON (1-1) AT ELLWOOD CITY (1-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference tilt.
The Cougars lost to Riverview last week, 42-0.
The Wolverines fell short against Union, 34-21.
Elijah Palmer-McCane compiled 85 yards rushing on 24 attempts last week for Ellwood City Lincoln.
Ellwood City defeated Carlynton last year, 46-6.
MERCER (1-1) AT WILMINGTON (1-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a District 10, nonregion contest.
The Mustangs came up short against Reynolds last week, 28-27.
Wilmington rallied for a 21-14 win over Greenville a week ago. The Greyhounds trailed 14-7 going to the fourth quarter.
Ben Miller scored on a four-yard run with 13 seconds remaining to give Wilmington the win last week in the District 10, Region 3-2A matchup.
The Greyhounds won last year’s battle, 50-8. Wilmington has dominated the rivalry, owning a 36-12-1 edge. The Mustangs’ last win over the Greyhounds came in 1994, 34-21.
