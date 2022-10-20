The playoff picture is coming into focus around the county.
Three teams — Neshannock, Union and Laurel — have punched a ticket to the WPIAL playoffs. Mohawk, Shenango and Ellwood have life in the WPIAL playoff picture. Wilmington clings to life in District 10. The Greyhounds wrap up the regular season Friday night.
The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings Oct. 29.
AMBRIDGE (0-5, 1-7) AT
NEW CASTLE (0-5, 1-7), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference matchup.
The Red Hurricane has lost seven straight since a season-opening 49-0 win over Summit Academy. It’s the longest losing streak for New Castle since the program lost 11 in a row over the course of the 1995 and 1996 seasons, when they lost all 10 games in 1995 and the opener in 1996.
“The seniors will be playing their last home game Friday night,” first-year New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “I always tell people, you might not remember your first game, or your 20th game, but you remember your last.
“A win would be nice for the seniors. For the underclassmen, it gives us hope for tomorrow.”
Robinson noted his team is developing, despite the current losing streak.
“With all we’ve been through, our ups and downs, the core guys are getting better,” Robinson said. “Even in the losses we’ve taken, there’s bright spots. It’s a matter of putting four quarters together; that’s the goal in mind.”
The ‘Canes dropped a 54-6 decision to Aliquippa, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A, last week. The Bridgers, losers of six in a row, lost to Central Valley last week, 49-7.
Both teams are playing for pride.
“We try to do things a little bit different. The goals aren’t attainable now as far as getting into the tournament. But, they’re still focused. They want to win. They’re young. They’ll bounce back.”
New Castle played a lot of young players throughout the season as injuries have hit the program hard.
“It’s a double-edge sword. You do get some experience,” Robinson said. “We’ve played against some tough and physical teams. Age makes a big difference, at every level.”
Malik Jefferson leads New Castle in rushing with 218 yards on 54 attempts. ‘Canes quarterback Kyrell Harris is 40 of 90 through the air for 558 yards with six touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
New Castle captured a 56-7 win over Ambridge in the schools’ most recent meeting, which came in 2019.
The Bridgers have been competitive in some of their losses this year, including a 40-34 setback to Neshannock. They have been outscored by an average tally of 34.3-12.6
“Ambridge is a pretty good football team,” Robinson said. “It’s a testament to how good the Parkway is. They’ve played with everyone they have come across.
“We have to be physical up front and put some points on the board. We have to try and control some clock.”
ELLWOOD CITY (1-4, 2-6) AT NESHANNOCK (4-1, 7-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Lancers have secured a WPIAL Class 2A playoff berth. They still have life in a quest for the conference championship, but they need to win their final two league games and Beaver Falls (5-0, 7-1) must lose both of its remaining games. If Neshannock wins out and the Tigers drop one, the teams will tie for first. Beaver Falls won the head-to-head battle and get the higher seed.
“It’s always a goal. You want to get into the playoffs,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Our kids work very hard towards that goal. It was nice to check that one off the list.”
The Wolverines need to win out to make the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Neshannock raced to a 42-0 win over Riverside last week and Ellwood City dropped a 42-13 decision to Beaver Falls.
“If you watch them from early in the year, from their scrimmage, to look at them now, they’re a different team from then,” Mozzocio said of Ellwood City. “They’re very diverse, on both sides of the ball.
“They do a lot of things well. They have some young players out there, but you can see the improvement out there.”
The Lancers have pitched shutouts in each of their last two games. Neshannock has won four straight matchups against Ellwood City.
“Coach Firm (Ryan Firmi) and the rest of the defensive staff puts a lot of time into it,” Mozzocio said of the defense. “There was a lot of things to fix coming out of the first half of the season. So far, it’s been paying off.”
Lancers dual-threat quarterback Jonny Huff is on the verge of rushing and throwing for 1,000 yards. Huff has rushed for 1,153 yards on 115 carries, while throwing for 803 yards on 62-of-135 passing with seven scores and two interceptions.
Mozzocio noted his team has progressed since losing senior running back Peyton Weaver to an injury early in the season.
“The effort and everything put into this, especially since we lost Peyton, is a testament to our leadership,” Mozzocio siad. “When you lose the best running back in the conference, and maybe the best player in the conference, for our kids to respond and not flinch has been very impressive.
“Peyton is doing great. He’s in great spirits. He’s been around at practice. He’s back in the weight room already. He continues to be an emotional leader and he’s always in contact with the team.”
UNION (3-1, 6-2) AT SOUTH SIDE BEAVER (3-1, 7-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference clash.
The Scotties secured a WPIAL Class 1A playoff spot last week with a 46-20 verdict over Northgate. The Rams dropped a 33-16 decision to Laurel.
The playoff berth is the first for Union since 2017. This is the first meeting between the schools since South Side Beaver posted a 41-27 win in 2015.
“We have two games remaining. We want to finish strong and see where it takes us,” first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala said regarding the playoff excitement around the program.
The winner has life in the pursuit of a league championship, but they need two losses by Laurel for that to happen. This game will prove vital for playoff seeding.
Quarterback Braylon Thomas leads the Union offense. He has rushed for 1,069 yards on 131 carries with 12 touchdowns and six two-point conversions. He is 42 of 87 through the air for 574 yards with five touchdowns and eight touchdowns.
“His running ability has been very good, that’s the biggest thing,” Niedbala said. “We’re still learning what we’re trying to do well. He’s found his niche on certain things.”
The Rams are outscoring their opponents, 33.6-9.
“They’re a very good football team, fundamentally sound,” Niedbala said of South Side Beaver. “They run the wing-T well and they do different things out of it very well. It will definitely be a challenge.
“We have to be able to play fundamentally sound defensively, read our keys and tackle. Tackling will be a huge thing for us. We have to make some big plays offensively, too.”
SHENANGO (2-6) AT LEECHBURG (6-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL nonconference battle.
The Wildcats have playoff life. They need to win next week at Laurel, while getting losses by Rochester to Northgate and South Side Beaver.
The Wildcats breezed to a 61-6 win over Summit Academy last week. The Blue Devils routed Riverview a week ago, 57-12. Leechburg has scored at least 56 points in all six of its wins, including a season-high 77 against Springdale.
Hunter Lively keys the Shenango offensive attack, rushing for 547 yards on 113 attempts with seven touchdowns.
The Wildcats are averaging 68 points a game in their two wins, while putting up just 10.3 tallies in their six losses.
GROVE CITY (4-2, 5-3) AT WILMINGTON (2-4, 3-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A tilt.
This is the regular-season finale for the Greyhounds. Despite a four-game losing streak, Wilmington is in contention for a District 10, Class 2A playoff spot. A maximum of six schools from the Class 2A field can qualify for the District 10 playoffs and the Greyhounds would advance in that scenario. The postseason bracket also could shrink to four teams, and their chances would increase with a win over the Eagles.
The Greyhounds have lost five games for the first time since 2015. Four of those losses came in the regular season that season.
Wilmington’s ground attack has been potent through the years. This year, the Greyhounds have just two 100-yard rushing performances — one each by Ben Miller and Tyler Mikulin. Both players rushed for 119 yards in a 14-7 win over Greenville.
This is the first meeting between the teams since a 28-18 Wilmington win in the 2014 season opener.
LAUREL (4-0, 6-1) AT SUMMIT ACADEMY (0-4, 1-7), 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference contest.
The Spartans have locked up a playoff berth in the WPIAL Class 1A field. They can grab no worse than a share of the league championship with a victory.
Laurel pulled away for a 33-16 win over South Side Beaver last week. The Knights lost to Shenango a week ago, 61-6.
Landon Smith paces the Spartans’ rushing attack with 1,083 yards on 119 carries with a county-best 21 touchdowns.
MOHAWK (3-2, 3-3) AT WESTERN BEAVER (4-1, 7-1), 12:30 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
Mohawk needs a victory, or losses by Ellwood City and Freedom to sew up a postseason berth.
Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona is 57 of 98 through the air for 986 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
