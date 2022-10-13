Lawrence County football teams are preparing for a final push for the postseason.
Teams from around the area are in a position to reach the playoffs, and, in some cases, contend for a league championship.
A conference championship likely will be decided when South Side Beaver visits Laurel in a Midwestern Conference matchup. Both teams sit at 3-0 in league play and the winner will be in the driver’s seat with two games remaining after Friday’s matchup.
Union, which suffered its lone league loss to Laurel, has interest in that South Side Beaver-Laurel battle. The Scotties travel to South Side Beaver next week. But first, Union has to take care of business against Northgate on Friday night.
NEW CASTLE (0-4, 1-6) VS. ALIQUIPPA (4-0, 6-0), 7 P.M.
FRIDAY AT FREEDOM
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference battle.
The Red Hurricane dropped a 22-13 decision to Chartiers Valley last week. The Quips breezed to a 54-3 win over Blackhawk last week.
Aliquippa is playing its home games this year at Freedom because of renovations to its home stadium.
New Castle has lost six games in a row. It’s the longest losing streak for New Castle since the program lost six in a row in 2004. The last time the ‘Canes lost seven in a row came over the course of the 1995 and 1996 seasons, when they lost all 10 games in 1995 and the opener in 1996.
“They are tough times and it’s not a good feeling,” first-year ‘Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. “Hopefully, when we come to work each day, I don’t think it’s hanging over everyone’s head. They just know they have to keep fighting.”
The Quips are the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A as recognized by PennLive.
“There’s no mystery to Aliquippa, that’s for sure,” Robinson said. “They’re a very talented team. On top of that, they’re a disciplined team and well-coached. That makes them even more formidable.”
New Castle’s Tyler Leekins will be available to play against Aliquippa. There were no ejections on the game’s final play last week against Chartiers Valley. Kaevon Gardner missed last week’s loss with an injury and he has been ruled out for the game against the Quips.
The Quips are outscoring their opponent, 35.8-8.8.
‘There are numerous mountains to climb in the Parkway Conference,” Robinson said. “I wish we could get all of our guys back on the field. We’ve been struck with injuries.
“We have to be good and solid in every aspect without making a mistake.”
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER (3-0, 7-0) AT LAUREL (3-0, 5-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference contest.
The Spartans are coming off a 58-14 win over Northgate. The Rams edged Shenango, 15-13.
“South Side Beaver is a good football team and they have three nice backs,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “They run the wing-T, and their quarterback is a threat, too. I can see why they are undefeated.”
South Side Beaver’s tightly-contested game against Shenango could be a bonus for the Spartans in terms of preparation in film study. Five of the Rams’ games have been mercy-rule battles.
“They did everything they could to win the game,” Cooper said of South Side Beaver. “You get a truer sense of who they are. They’re not going to hold back.”
Laurel quarterback Chase Tinstman was 5 of 6 for 93 yards and four touchdowns last week in the victory over the Flames. Tinstman also carried the ball five times for 33 yards.
Landon Smith leads the Spartans’ ground attack with 845 rushing yards on 90 carries and 17 touchdowns.
“The line is playing well. We still have some mess-ups, though,” Cooper said. “We’re trying to improve on those things. They’re playing well as a group. Our big focus is to get better. The rest will take care of itself.
“The backs are hitting it hard into the line and Chase is throwing the ball really well.”
The winner figures to be in great shape for the conference championship and potentially a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A playoffs. There are just three games remaining.
“We need to get rid of the little mistakes that cost us drives,” Cooper said. “We’ve played well for a half. We need to play well the whole game. Playing a whole game.
“Getting rid of those mistakes and handling their triple threat with the wing-T are going to be big keys for us. It should be a great atmosphere Friday night. It’s perfect football weather and a great time to play in front of the home fans with a lot on the line for both teams.”
RIVERSIDE (2-2, 3-3) AT NESHANNOCK (3-1, 6-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
The Lancers cruised to a 39-0 road win over Freedom last week. The Panthers, who have lost two in a row, suffered a 49-21 setback to Western Beaver.
Neshannock is tied for second with Western Beaver. The Lancers own the tiebreaker over the Golden Beavers by virtue of a head-to-head win. Beaver Falls sits in first place and defeated Neshannock earlier in the year.
Jonny Huff has rushed for 1,034 yards on 103 carries with 12 touchdowns. Huff is 43 of 105 through the air for 543 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
BEAVER FALLS (4-0, 6-1) AT ELLWOOD CITY (1-3, 2-5), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Wolverines are playing their first home game of the season. They also are debuting their new field turf, as they have played regularly-scheduled home games on the road.
Ellwood City picked up an 18-13 win over New Brighton last week. The Tigers tallied a 54-7 decision over Mohawk a week ago.
The Wolverines’ last win over Beaver Falls came in 2017, 28-0. Ellwood City is bidding for its first three-win season since 2018.
Ellwood City quarterback Chris Smiley has thrown for a county-high 795 passing yards.
NORTHGATE (1-3, 3-4) AT UNION (2-1, 5-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference encounter.
The Scotties captured a gritty 6-0 road win over Rochester last week. The Flames lost to Laurel last week, 58-14.
This is Union’s first five-win season since the program won eight games in 2017.
Northgate won last year’s meeting, 22-16.
The Scotties can solidify their hold on a playoff berth with a victory. Union hasn’t reached the WPIAL playoffs since 2017.
Braylon Thomas leads the Scotties’ offensive attack on the ground and through the air. Thomas has 864 rushing yards and he has thrown for 574 more. Thomas has tallied nine total touchdowns and six two-point conversions.
SUMMIT ACADEMY (0-3, 1-6) AT SHENANGO (1-3, 1-6), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference tilt.
The Wildcats battled against South Side Beaver before coming up short, 15-13.
The Knights lost to Riverview last week, 40-12.
Hunter Lively leads Shenango in rushing with 440 yards on 109 attempts with five touchdowns.
FREEDOM (1-3, 2-5) AT MOHAWK (2-2, 2-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Warriors dropped a 54-7 decision to Beaver Falls last week. The Bulldogs are coming off a 39-0 setback to Neshannock.
Mohawk has its work cut out if it wants to make the playoffs. The top five teams in the league will reach the playoffs. The Warriors finish with games against Freedom, Western Beaver (3-1, 6-1) and Neshannock (3-1, 6-1). Mohawk currently is tied for fourth, but lost to Riverside, which is tied with the Warriors.
Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona is 45 of 79 for 783 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks second in the county in passing yardage.
WILMINGTON (2-3, 3-4) AT SLIPPERY ROCK (2-3, 4-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A contest.
The Greyhounds suffered a heartbreaking 22-19 loss to General McLane last week. The Rockets lost to Sharon last week, 20-6.
Wilmington is struggling in the first half of region matchups. The Greyhounds have been outscored after the first 24 minutes of the team’s five region battles, 76-0.
This is the first meeting between the teams since 2017. The Rockets’ last victory over the Greyhounds came in 2014, 27-7.
Wilmington is on a three-game losing streak. The Greyhounds haven’t lost four in a row since doing so over a span of the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
Slippery Rock is averaging over 200 yards a game through the air.
Tyler Mikulin paces Wilmington’s ground game with 412 rushing yards on 91 carries with three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.