County clashes highlight the docket for the second week of high school football around Lawrence County.
There are five total games this week and four of them are on Friday. Two of which pit Lawrence County squads going head-to-head.
A pair of 1-0 squads will tangle at Neshannock when Laurel invades. Ellwood City Lincoln and Union, both of which came up short last week, will look to get in the win column when they battle on the Scotties’ home field. Both of those tilts are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Stacy Robinson will guide New Castle into a showdown at Mars in nonconference action at 7 p.m. It’s Robinson’s first road game as Red Hurricane coach.
NEW CASTLE (1-0) AT MARS (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference contest.
The ‘Canes opened the Robinson era with a 49-0 home decision over Summit Academy. New Castle allowed just 44 total yards and forced two turnovers. But there are still things to work on according to first-year coach Stacy Robinson, as the ‘Canes committed nine penalties last week.
“I was pleased on some fronts,” he said. “Naturally, you’re not totally satisfied. We have to get better and get better quick. We have a stern test Friday at Mars.”
Kaevon Gardner rushed for a team-high 92 yards on six carries for the ‘Canes. The Planets defeated Montour on the road last week, 34-26.
New Castle won last year’s matchup, 40-14.
“They hustle and they’re good on both sides of the ball,” Robinson said. “Mars executes well, too. It will be a chance for us to see where we are as a football team. It’s a work in progress.”
LAUREL (1-0) AT NESHANNOCK (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Spartans opened the season last week with a 63-7 home win over New Brighton. The Lancers used a big fourth quarter to knock off Sharon, 45-28.
“They’re a good football team,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of Neshannock. “They are very disciplined and aggressive; they have a lot of weapons. When a team makes big plays like they did last week, you know they have athletes.
“It’s a challenge of how well they play defense. We have to be sound in what we’re doing on offense.”
Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio expects a competitive matchup.
“Any time you play a Laurel football team that is coached by Coach Cooper, you know they will be very well discipline. That’s the first thing that catches your eye.”
These teams met last year in Midwestern Conference play and Laurel picked up a 35-6 victory.
“Whenever you’re playing the Lawrence County teams, it’s a great rivalry game and the people love it,” Cooper said. “You get a lot more people at the games.
“Us being side by side definitely adds to it. It’s a great atmosphere for a football game.”
Said Mozzocio, “This is the real backyard brawl. Neshannock and Laurel. The districts touch. We’re basically in each others’ back yard. I expect a physical football game. Let the chips fall where they may. We’re anxious to get another shot at them.”
Chase Tinstman scored three touchdowns for Laurel last week, including rushing for 31 yards and throwing for 121.
“We have to shore up some special teams stuff,” Mozzocio said. “We’re working on that and taking care of our business. and making sure we are crisp on offense.”
Jonny Huff rolled up 265 yards rushing on 27 carries, which topped the county in the opening week. He rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including 76 yards through the air.
“We have to stop the big play from a defensive standpoint,” Cooper said. “Offensively, we have to be able to move the ball and have that opportunity to make the big play ourselves.”
ELLWOOD CITY (0-1) AT UNION (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash. Both teams have first-year head coaches. Dan Bradley leads the Wolverines and Kim Niedbala guides the Scotties.
Union won last year’s matchup, 39-0.
Ellwood City Lincoln, which has lost 26 games in a row, trailed 28-7 at the half last week to Brentwood. The Wolverines eventually dropped a 34-21 decision. Chris Smiley was 13 of 27 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for Ellwood City.
Union lost to Canton, Pa., 31-18, last week. Braylon Thomas was 11 of 24 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Scotties in the season-opening loss.
Bradley has good memories of his last visit to Union. Last year, while coaching at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, his team fell behind the Scotties 30-7 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
However, the Chargers methodically chipped away and captured a 37-36 overtime win over the Scotties in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference contest.
GREENVILLE (0-1) AT WILMINGTON (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A contest.
The Greyhounds had their 14-game season-opening winning streak snapped by Sharpsville last week, 23-0. It also snapped the Blue Devils’ nine-game losing streak to Wilmington in head-to-head matchups.
“Through adversity comes character,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “We certainly had our share of adversity. We have a team full of high character young men.”
The Trojans dropped a heartbreaking 8-3 setback to Hubbard (Ohio). A fumble on the goal line as time ran out secured the Eagles’ triumph over Greenville.
“Any time I think about Greenville, I think of a great football program,” Phillian said. “Greenville is always a physical and sound football team. They did a lot of great things against Hubbard. I expect it to be a great game.”
Wilmington was held to just six first downs and 112 yards of total offense in the loss to the Blue Devils last week. Ben Miller amassed 89 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds.
“To me, it’s a matter of limiting the mistakes; turnovers on offense, penalties on both sides of the ball,” Phillian said. “We have to limit those mistakes. Offensively, we have to do a better job of sustaining drives. Defensively, it’s not giving up the big play.”
WESTERN BEAVER (1-0) AT SHENANGO (0-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a nonconference tilt.
The Golden Beavers picked up a 20-7 verdict over Beaver. The Wildcats dropped a 32-14 matchup with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Shenango allowed 471 yards of total offense last week to the Chargers. The Wildcats’ Sam Patton was 9 of 22 through the air for 112 yards with a TD and no interceptions.
