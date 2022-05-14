Six Lawrence County high school baseball teams got their first-round WPIAL playoff assignments Friday.
The district released the pairings and the postseason is set to open Monday. County teams — five of them — hit the diamond on Tuesday, with one more opening play on Thursday.
Laurel, Neshannock and Shenango (Class 2A), along with Ellwood City Lincoln and Mohawk (Class 3A) will take the field Tuesday. Union (Class 1A) has a first-round bye and will play Thursday.
Shenango and Union enter the playoffs as section champions.
The Wildcats (14-4 overall) rallied from a 0-2 hole in Section 2-2A play to claim the league crown at 9-3. Shenango’s sweep of Riverside, which also compiled a 9-3 league ledger, capped the comeback.
“We started the season 0-2 and then we won 14 of our next 16 games,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said. “Truth be told, the game we lost against Johnsonburg, they’re a good team. They pitched their ace that game, and we pitched our fourth, fifth and sixth pitchers. In reality, in our last 15 games, we’re 14-1. We’re playing our best baseball now.”
Kelly noted his Wildcats squad has a different look than it did in the season’s early stages.
“Our No. 1 pitcher, Tino Campoli, walked seven batters in the first game of the season against Neshannock,” Kelly said. “He didn’t pitch for two years. One year was wiped out because of COVID, and one year was wiped out from Tommy John surgery. Now, he is the ace we thought he would be. He has struck out 38 and walked three since then. He is one of the reasons we are where we are at.
“Zach Herb has been lights out. He limited Riverside to five hits and a run. Tyler Kamerer is swinging the bat like Barry Bonds. He’s hitting .600 and his on-base percentage is. 700. He’s the best hitter in the WPIAL. Add to that what everybody else is doing up and down the lineup. They’re hitting the ball really well. We’re firing on all cylinders and playing our best ball.”
The Scotties (9-4) traveled a different path to the crown. Union went 9-1 in the league and won the title by a game over over Rochester, which finished 8-2 in the section and 9-7 overall.
“It gave us a little confidence going into the postseason,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said of the section championship. “Our section is probably the toughest top to bottom in single A.
“Three teams from our section are (seeded) in the top 5 going into the playoffs; us, Rochester and OLSH. I’m a little surprised Rochester got the three over a section champion, but that goes to show you the amount of respect they have for our section.”
Shenango grabbed the No. 3 seed in Class 2A and Union claimed the No. 2 seed.
The Wildcats have won nine consecutive games.
“I think that’s very appropriate. We’re the highest seeded public school team in 2A,” Kelly said.
“I’m pleased with our seed,” Sanders said. “I thought we’d either be a 2 or 3. Eden Christian is undefeated and they deserve the No. 1 seed.
“Getting that bye is huge. This year, the byes mean something.”
Eighth-seeded Laurel (9-6) will open the baseball playoffs for county teams. The Spartans will tangle with ninth-seeded Shady Side Academy at 1 p.m. at North Allegheny.
Neshannock (14-6), seeded seventh, battles 10th-seeded Bentworth (10-5) at 3 p.m. at Chippewa Park. The Lancers have won 11 of their last 13 entering the playoffs.
Shenango will take on Fort Cherry (8-5) at 5:30 p.m. at Chippewa Park. The Wildcats are the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion and the PIAA runner-up.
“We’re in this to win the WPIAL championship again,” Kelly said. “We’re not about to give it up. Someone is going to have to take it off us. We know there are some formidable opponents out there.
“These will be closely contested baseball games. We’ll have to play our best baseball and be mentally tough and laser focused. We don’t make mental mistakes. Baseball is like basketball, it’s a game of runs. We don’t know much about Fort Cherry. But, we can’t take them for granted. In baseball and in one game, anything can happen. We’ll have to be ready. It shows how strong our section is. The committee showed our section a lot of respect. I feel it is the toughest section in 2A.”
Section 2-2A also could be the toughest section regardless of classification.
Ellwood City (8-10), seeded No. 11, will take on sixth-seeded East Allegheny (11-5) at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands.
Fourth-seeded Mohawk (13-4) battles 13th-seeded Keystone Oaks (5-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca Valley.
Union must wait a couple of extra days to hit the field. The Scotties will meet the survivor of the Bishop Canevin-Riverview matchup at a time and site to be determined on Thursday.
Last year, Union defeated Riverview, 3-0, in the WPIAL championship game. Scotties pitcher Jake Vitale threw a no-hitter in that win. Vitale is now the No. 1 pitcher at Westminster College.
“We’re very familiar with Riverview,” Sanders said. “They have everyone back. We have a lot of notes on them. We’ll go down and scout and we’ll get some info on both teams.
“They have everyone back; they may have lost one player to graduation. They got in and that’s all that matters. Riverview wants revenge from last year and we know that.”
Sanders knows repeating won’t be easy.
“We have some work to do,” he said. “There’s always work to do to get better.
“We’ll work on cleaning up some defensive things. We’ve been improving the more we’ve played. It’s a product of not being on the field too much.”
The WPIAL championship games for Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A will take place at Washington Wild Things Park. The game times and dates will be finalized at a later date.
Tentatively, the title tilts will be held either May 31 or June 1.
