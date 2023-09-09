Slow starts have plagued the Union High football team during the early stages of the season.
This time, the Scotties were not able to overcome it.
Union dug a 12-point first-quarter hole before taking a lead. However, it wasn’t enough as Cornell pulled away in the second half for a 30-14 WPIAL nonconference win on the Scotties’ home field.
“We just weren’t ready to play. It’s hard to say,” second-year Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the slow start. “Slow start or no slow start, we weren’t ready to play all night. We just got physically beat and they were a better football team.”
Union (2-1) trailed throughout the opener against Mohawk and fell behind last week 14-0 to Ellwood City Lincoln.
Turnovers were a big difference Friday night. The Scotties turned the ball over five times, including three in the first half. Mike Gunn fumbled on Union’s first play after catching a short pass. He was stopped by several Raiders defenders and had the ball stripped from his grasp.
Union passers accounted for three interceptions and the team team fumbled the ball away twice, also.
“We fumbled the ball a couple of times, threw some picks,” Niedbala said. “We have to protect the ball. That’s day one of camp and day one of everything.
“You have to hold on to the ball. We always talk about you have to take the ball away and you have to protect it. We obviously didn’t do that.”
Trailing 12-0, Union got on the board with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Braylon Thomas connected with Dayne Johnke on a 19-yard scoring pass. Lucas Stanley converted the extra point to cut the deficit to 12-7.
Grayson Blakley gave the Scotties a 14-7 halftime margin when he caught a 5-yard scoring aerial from Thomas with just seven seconds to go before the half. Stanley again made the extra point.
“We did our own thing,” Niedbala said of his team bouncing back from the deficit. “We had a little bit of momentum coming in at the half. It just wasn’t our night.”
Union could have had a bigger lead at the break. Gunn threw a halfback pass to Andrew Gettings down the right sideline early in the second quarter. Gettings was sprinting toward the goal line and what would have been a 49-yard touchdown toss. But, a Cornell defender poked the ball out at the goal line and the Raiders recovered.
“For the most part, with three turnovers in the first half, I thought we would be able to come out and if we protected the ball, we could put some points up on the board,” Niedbala said of how his team felt going in at the half.
Cornell (3-0) ran for 282 yards and tallied 412 total.
“We missed a lot of tackles and they made some plays. They did a great job and they beat us up front,” Niedbala said.
Thomas threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter on a tipped pass. That was final action.
“I’m not sure yet. I’ll have to check to see what’s going on,” Niedbala said if there was a potential injury to Thomas.
Union has a short turnaround when it hosts Shenango at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 1A Big Seven Conference opener for both schools.
“We’ll take a look at them after tonight and go from there,” Niedbala said. “We’ll get to work on them on Saturday and get ready for Thursday.
“We’ll see how we react. We’re still trying to figure out what this team is and what we’re good at and what we’re not good at and try to get better week to week.”
