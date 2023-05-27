AND CODY W. PATTISON
SHIPPENSBURG — Laurel High’s Brady Cooper and Neshannock’s Ava Koski stood out among the rest of the Lawrence County track and field competitors at the PIAA Class 2A and 3A championships on Friday.
Cooper, a senior, captured Class 2A silver in the discus event with a toss of 167-8.
“He had a great day. He had a lot of big throws,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of Brady Cooper. “I think he had five (throws) over 159. He worked hard to get to this point and he peaked at the right time. It’s great to see all the hard work he put in the last three years. He excelled on the big stage. We’re excited and happy for him. It was a great moment.”
Koski, a sophomore, took silver with a height of 5-5 in the Class 2A high jump event. Koski’s recorded jump tied with Northwestern Lehigh’s Faith Jones, who took first, but the number of misses determined who won gold.
“We’re excited about that. Between the two of them, they were the only girls to get that height. She’s worked hard all year,” Neshannock coach Adam Held said of Koski. “Ever since she was a freshman, the first goal was to get back (to state) and obviously it was to improve from the medal she got last year. The height went up as well. She was a five-foot jumper last year; to go 5-5 is great. We broke her own school record today coming in today. She set it at 5-3-and-a-half at the Keystone Invitational.
“She did phenomenal. I think it all traces back to an example of a girl who on day one, even as a freshman, put in the hard work and it’s a great example for not just the kids on my team but the kids at any level. If you work hard and keep at it, you’re going to improve and reach your goals.”
Cooper wasn’t the only Lawrence County competitor who shined in the Class 2A discus event. Shenango’s Michael Othites won bronze in discus with a throw of 167-5.
“I’m proud of Michael,” Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. “He had an eight-foot PR that jumped him up to the bronze. It couldn’t go to a more deserving kid. He works his tail off both in the weight room and in the discus circle.”
The following are the remaining results from Friday’s meet:
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon, a sophomore, placed eighth in the Class 2A high jump after posting a jump of 5-2. The recorded jump was hit by Sturgeon and six other individuals.
“She made a huge, huge improvement upon last year,” Ellwood City coach Nate Brown said. “That’s all I was looking for out of her this year. ‘Can we do better than last year?’ She absolutely did. She’s a much more consistent jumper than in the past and even at the beginning of the season.
“I think her biggest goal was to get on the podium and she accomplished that. She’s my first athlete to podium at states. This is my second year as a coach. It’s a proud coaching moment for me. I don’t have the words to describe how I feel and how she feels.”
Ellwood City’s Nick Franitti, a junior, competed in the preliminaries of the 110 meter hurdles, but came up short in qualifying with a time of 15.75 to take 23rd place.
“He ran really well,” Brown said of Franitti. “He had one of his best times he ever ran, but didn’t qualify.”
LAUREL
Tori Atkins, a sophomore, qualified for the two races, the 200 and 400 meter, that she took gold in at the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Atkins had a time of 25.2 in the 200 to take fifth in the preliminaries and she took second in the 400 preliminaries at 56.94 — a record for Laurel.
Laurel’s 4x100 relay team of Tori Atkins, Regan Atkins, Joselynn Fortuna and Maddy Harding did not qualify in the preliminaries after taking 10th with a school record time of 50.2.
Regan Atkins captured fifth place in the javelin event at 139-9, while Johnna Hill placed 12th at 117-6. Both seniors’ distances were personal records for the throwers.
“They all did a great job,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said. “The 4x1 (relay team) tried their best. They had a lot of good competition. We’re going to try and PR Tori in the 200 tomorrow. It’s a great way to end the season. (Tori’s) excited; she feels good. She’s ready to go. Regan, she did great. She gave it all she had.”
Ryan DiMuccio, a senior, took 22nd place in the javelin event with a recorded throw of 139-10.
MOHAWK
Jaxon Schoedel, a sophomore, finished 13th in the Class 2A 1600 meter race at 4:24.92. This was Schoedel’s first time competing at the state meet.
“We were happy,” Mohawk coach Jared Stratton said. “It was about the time we’ve been running for the last couple of weeks. (It’s his) first time (here) as a sophomore. It kind of gets him acclimated to how good (competition) is.”
Schoedel will compete on Saturday in the 3200 race.
“We’re looking forward to tomorrow,” Stratton said. “We’re hoping we can get a good performance. He’s ranked fourth going in. We’re trying to get a medal tomorrow.”
NEW CASTLE
In the 3A classification, Kaevon Gardner had a bad start in the 100 meter race that led to an injury and him not qualifying in the preliminaries. Gardner posted a time of 11.39 to place 33rd in the prelims.
“Kaevon came out of the box and, unfortunately, one step out of the box he tore his hip flexor,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said. “He had to come home and go to the emergency room and get an X-ray. We’re going to do a follow up. He hobbled across the finish line...limping the whole way down.
“I told him to keep this in his memory banks. We’re going to reload and work really hard. He can keep this memory in his head to get him to the next step.”
Since Gardner was a member of the 4x100 Class 3A relay team from New Castle that qualified, the team had to scratch from the event and not compete.
“We only traveled to the meet with four guys due to some team issues,” Shaftic said. “Once KG went down, we only had three guys there available to run. We had to scratch. It’s sad for a group that works so hard and has performed so well. I feel for them.”
SHENANGO
Sara Roe, a sophomore, took 10th place in the Class 2A long jump event at 16-5.25. In the discus event, Maria Bryant, a junior, took 13th at 107-10 while Rachel Callahan, a sophomore, placed 19th at 105-5.
WILMINGTON
The Lady Greyhounds’ Maya Jeckavitch didn’t advance past the preliminaries in the girls Class 2A race. Jeckavitch, a freshman, posted a time of 26.36.
“Maya has had a tremendous year,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said. “This was icing on the cake. I thought she ran well today.
“She’s had a tremendous year. She’s been running stronger and stronger all year. She was ready to run it. It’s really, really tough to make the finals. You have to be in the top eight to advance. There’s no semifinals. You have one shot.”
McFarland is excited to see what the future holds for Jeckavitch.
“She’s done a tremendous job all year and she did a tremendous job today, too,” McFarland said. “It was a positive experience for her.”
The Greyhounds’ Solomon Glavach will compete Saturday in the pole vault. Glavach won the District 10, Class 2A championship.
“We’re excited for him,” McFarland said. “He’s worked hard for the last four or five years in the pole vault.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.