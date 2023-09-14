The high school football schedule starts a day earlier this week.
Shenango High visits Union to kick off WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. More games are being held on a Thursday or Saturday this year to assist with the officials shortage.
The remaining six county schools will take the field Friday night. This week also is the start of league play for schools competing in the WPIAL.
Six of the eight county teams sport a 2-1 overall record.
SHENANGO (2-1) AT UNION (2-1), 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY.
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference tilt.
The Wildcats rallied for a 24-19 home win over Riverside last week.
“They’re a very good football team,” second-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said. “They do multiple things. They play hard.
“I know they had a couple of injuries last week. It’s very hard to prepare for them right now. We don’t know who is in and who is out. We have to take it day by day.”
The Scotties turned the ball over five times in dropping a 30-14 decision to visiting Cornell a week ago.
“They’re a very good team and they have good athletes,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said of Union. “They play for each other.
“Union is very similar to last year. They had some pieces and holes to fill. But, they have really good athletes in those spots. It’s going to be a great test for us, like it was last year.”
Shenango’s Colton Fedrizzi caught three touchdown passes from Sam Myers against Riverside. Fedrizzi finished with nine catches for 167 yards. Myers passed for 251 yards and three scores with four interceptions.
“Winning is contagious,” Graham said of his team winning last week.
“I hope we see what we’re capable of. I don’t know if we’ve put a full game together yet.
“If we can limit our mistakes, our team has potential.”
Shenango quarterback Sam Patton was hurt last week on the first offensive snap of the game, prompting Myers to enter in relief. Graham listed Patton’s injury as “an upper-body injury.”
“I thought Sam Myers stepped in and did a great job,” Graham said. “We’re expecting Patton to be ready.”
The Scotties’ Braylon Thomas was 10 of 23 through the air for 81 yards with two touchdown tosses and a pair of interceptions against Cornell.
“I think the biggest thing is we went back to the fundamentals,” Niedbala said of practice this week. “We want to secure the ball better, make tackles and run to the ball. We can’t take bad penalties. Those are our main points.”
Thomas left the game against the Raiders last week midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. Niedbala didn’t comment on Thomas’ status for the game against Shenango.
Union has won the last two meetings against Shenango, including 46-7 last year.
“We have to contain their athletes,” Graham said of the keys to victory for Shenango. “We have to limit our mistakes and control the ball.
“Defensively, we can’t give up any splash plays. We’ll see. We match up a little better against them than we did last year. Our guys are a little bit older. I think it will be a good game. It’s a little different getting ready for a Thursday game. But, it’s that way for Union, too.”
Said Niedbala of what his team needs to do to win, “We have to be able to protect the ball; we can’t turn it over. We have to create turnovers. That’s the two main things. We can’t let them drive the ball for multiple minutes.”
WEST ALLEGHENY (2-1) AT NEW CASTLE (0-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference battle.
The Indians rolled past Ringgold last week, 48-6.
“They have a tradition that speaks for itself,” second-year Red Hurricane coach Stacy Robinson said. “They take pride in their football team. They’re physical up front and they appear to be a good football team on film.”
The ‘Canes, who have lost 12 in a row, lost at Armstrong, 49-19. New Castle led 19-8 in that game.
“We finally executed and stuck to the game plan,” Robinson said of his team’s strong start in the early stages of the game. “It’s no secret. We have a good football team.
“We have to put four quarters together. We did what we were supposed to be doing. We have to learn how to fight through adversity.”
West Allegheny won last year’s tilt, 52-14. New Castle’s last win over the Indians was a 35-17 verdict in 2008.
“We have to play physical football and limit our mistakes,” Robinson said. “We seem like we’re an old team, but we’re still a young team with experience. We have to get better quick, fast and in a hurry.”
BERLIN BROTHERSVALLEY (3-0) AT LAUREL (1-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Mountaineers defeated Everett last week, 41-13. They have outscored the opposition, 124-41.
The Spartans are coming off a 28-6 loss to Mohawk.
Ben Hennon paces Laurel’s attack with 366 rushing yards on 62 carries. He has scored six touchdowns.
This is Laurel’s first 1-2 start since 2018.
MOHAWK (2-1) AT RIVERSIDE (0-2), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference clash.
The Warriors pulled away for a 28-6 decision over Laurel last week.
The Panthers lost a late lead and eventually the game in a 24-19 setback to Shenango. Riverside dominated the statistics in that game, outgaining the Wildcats 428-307 and winning the turnover battle, 5-3.
The Panthers’ Robert Janis rolled up 203 rushing yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns against Shenango.
Jay Wrona leads the county in passing. He is 33 of 61 for 759 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Teammate Bobby Fadden has nine receptions for 255 yards and six touchdowns.
The Panthers won last year’s contest, 32-28. Riverside has won three of the last four meetings. Mohawk’s lone win in that span was a 37-0 win in 2021.
WESTERN BEAVER (1-2) AT NESHANNOCK (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference encounter.
The Golden Beavers are coming off a 47-0 win over Hopewell.
The Lancers cruised past Ambridge last week, 42-12. Neshannock has looked sharp since a 26-0 season-opening loss to Sharon.
Neshannock’s Jino Mozzocio is 20-of-31 passing for 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has rushed for 266 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns.
The Lancers won last year’s meeting, 48-20.
HICKORY (0-1, 2-1) AT WILMINGTON (1-1, 2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A contest.
The Hornets lost to Sharon last week, 12-0. Hickory managed just 91 yards of total offense.
The Greyhounds cruised to a 48-14 win over Mercer. Ben Miller scored four touchdowns for Wilmington in the win.
Wilmington edged Hickory last year, 22-21.
FREEDOM (1-2) AT ELLWOOD CITY (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-0 loss to Beaver last week.
The Wolverines defeated Carlynton a week ago, 25-12.
Freedom won last year’s matchup, 28-0. The Bulldogs have topped Ellwood City five consecutive times, including three of those by shutout.
