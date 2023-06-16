All good things come to an end.
Parties. Relationships. Vacations. Our youth.
And certainly winning streaks.
Many often say the longer a winning streak goes, the closer that team is to losing.
Regardless, the Neshannock High softball team came in to Monday’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal matchup against Everett winners of 48 straight games. Victors of two straight WPIAL section crowns, two Class 2A district championships and one state title.
In seven innings, though, that long winning streak and the lengthy reign of dominance had come to an end with a 9-6 setback in the state’s Final Four.
The last time the Neshannock softball program tasted defeat was a 1-0 loss to Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals on May 24, 2021.
That’s more than two calendar years without a loss. Two seasons of running through the competition and making it look easy.
Forty-eight games of dominance. It’s believed to be a WPIAL record. Now, teams will be striving for the Lady Lancers’ record of 48 in a row the same way Neshannock did of Hempfield’s 46-game win streak.
Neshannock did it in a variety of different ways with the spotlight shining brightly on the team. Great coaching. Incredible talent up and down the lineup. And poise.
The target was on the Lady Lancers’ back no matter what stage of the season it was. Regular season. District playoffs. State playoffs. Even during a scrimmage Neshannock took the opposition’s best shot.
Though the winning streak is over, the memories and the bonds this program has compiled over the last two seasons won’t end. There were great victories, fantastic friendships and gold medals along the way that can’t be taken away.
It will take some time for the hurt to subside. Eventually, these young ladies will sit around and reminisce about the fun ride it was. There will be great stories and plenty of laughs.
Just because Neshannock didn’t win that last game of the season doesn’t mean people will dismiss them. The Lady Lancers might not be standing tall at Penn State University this year with another trophy, but they are right in the middle of the discussion for teams to beat in 2024 in Class 2A.
Everett capped off its unbeaten season at 26-0 with a 12-1 win over Bald Eagle in six innings on Thursday in the state championship game. Everett was pushed twice in the state playoffs by Laurel and Neshannock. The Lady Warriors also had just three competitive games during the remainder of the season. Beyond that, Everett was what its record said it is — incredibly good.
The Lady Lancers battled hard against a top-notch opponent and that shows the heart of a champion.
The sun did in fact come up on Tuesday morning, the day after Neshannock’s loss. And it shone bright across Lawrence County. Including Neshannock. That may seem as a small consolation to the members of the Lady Lancers’ players, coaches and fan base right now.
However, in time, the collection of student-athletes that comprised the 2022 and 2023 teams that amassed a 48-game winning streak will realize they did something special. Even if it didn’t have a storybook gold-medal ending.
