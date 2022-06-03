How was your Wednesday?
Did you take advantage of the 24 hours that were afforded to you?
Perhaps you had a birthday. Celebrated an anniversary. Maybe even walked 18 holes on the golf course in the 90-some degree heat.
OK, maybe that last one is my idea of fun.
Unless you’re a member of the Union High baseball or softball team, or one of the school’s legion of fans, it fell short of what that school accomplished Wednesday.
The Scotties’ baseball team won their second consecutive WPIAL Class 1A championship with a 4-1 victory over Eden Christian. The team then boarded a bus and made the trek from Washington Wild Things Park to California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field to watch a little softball. Not just any softball, though. The WPIAL Class 1A championship game between the Lady Scots and their nemesis West Greene. Union capped the day with its first softball gold, 3-2, over the Lady Pioneers. It was the third straight meeting in the WPIAL championship between the teams and West Greene owned previous wins by 11-0 and 17-2 scores.
Have a day, Union. And the school did just that.
The Scotties lost top baseball pitcher Jake Vitale to graduation last year. Vitale threw a no-hitter in last year’s WPIAL championship win over Riverview.
Never fear, Union has Tyler Staub. Former Scotties football coach Stacy Robinson referred to Staub, who was the team’s quarterback, as “Tyler Football” in an all-star story The News compiled in the fall.
I think you can add “Tyler Baseball” as a nickname for Staub. Staub tossed a complete game, allowing just one run and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Lady Scots’ softball squad faced a steep mountain to climb in the Class 1A championship game on Wednesday. Union lost talented players over the past couple of years to graduation.
Add on top of that, the Lady Scots were starting freshman Mia Preuhs in the circle against the five-time defending WPIAL champion Lady Pioneers. However, for anyone that either attended the game, watched it on stream or listened to it without knowing Preuhs was a freshman, you would have guessed she is a senior.
Preuhs was electric in the circle. Getting key strikeouts at pivotal times. Blowing the ball past West Greene throughout the game, including the seventh inning. The roster may say freshman for the youthful Preuhs, but she pitches well beyond her years. Class 1A will have its hands full facing her in the coming years.
In fact, the Lady Scots boast just two seniors on their roster in Emily Siddall and Raquel Zarlingo. Union put its name on the softball map the past several years with strong seasons. The rest of the WPIAL woke up in a big way and took notice Wednesday.
Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher has mentioned about the respect level, or lack of it, around the WPIAL. That should end now with Wednesday’s win. The district better take note of Union as the school may be adding more district gold in the coming years. Wednesday was just a taste.
POPULAR PHRASE
Many people have said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. That’s likely very true. But, the Neshannock softball team may dispute that as soon as Friday afternoon.
Six members of the Lady Lancers softball team (Neleh Nogay, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay, Ali Giordano, Abigale Measel and Gabby Quinn) picked up gold medals this year for the girls basketball team, which is directed by legendary coach Luann Grybowski. Seven innings, or perhaps fewer, is all that stands between more gold for those six young ladies. And the rest of the Lady Lancers’ softball team. Gold figures to be their jewelry of choice. Don’t forget the PIAA playoffs are just around the corner as well.
ONE MORE
Lawrence County has one more WPIAL championship game and it’s the Neshannock softball team’s matchup with Frazier on Friday.
County teams have posted a 2-2 mark so far in title tilts, with Union squads accounting for both wins. The Mohawk and Neshannock baseball teams came up short in their respective championship quests.
A win by the Lady Lancers will put the county over .500 in district championship games this season.
(Poniewasz Jr. is the New Castle News sports editor. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
