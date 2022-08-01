New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.