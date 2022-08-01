July 24, 2022.
Most coaches or players will circle a date on the calendar. It could be a big game is coming up, a rematch, or a big divisional game.
Unlike a player or coach, I won’t need a pen or pencil to remember that date. July 24, 2022 is etched in my mind forever. It’s the date my mom, Donna Poniewasz, passed away unexpectedly, at 10:44 a.m. I will never forget the specifics of that date, or the time factors.
We were the very best of friends. Partners in crime. Shared a lot of similar interests. Even if there was a topic that may have been something one of us wasn’t into, it grew on the other.
She loved listening to Elvis Presley, watching his movies and collecting anything regarding Elvis. Elvis radio was one of her presets in her car on satellite radio. I got to hear a lot of Elvis music and it more than grew on me. If there was a song I didn’t know, she always had the background information for the song. I have drove her car around several times since her passing and I always turn the radio on and never mess with it. I want her to enjoy Elvis radio.
Taking a vacation was always big on Donna’s list. She took me somewhere on vacation every year from about the age of 8 up through 2019, my 46th birthday. We had nearly 40 years of memories just from vacation. We went pretty much everywhere — Boston, New York City, Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens, Myrtle Beach, Vermont and Atlantic City to name a few.
But the true destination we both shared a big love for was Las Vegas. From the year I turned 21, in 1994, through 2019, that’s where we went. No other destination even crossed our mind. I loved the heat and the casinos, walking the strip, and being with my mom. She enjoyed the getaway, the gambling, and her time with me.
Memories are what a loved one that is left behind has to cherish. And I’ll cherish each and every one of them, more than just once, for the rest of my days. I’ll think of our ups and downs, our laughs, our hugs and kisses. It’s been just a little bit over a week and I miss those days like crazy. And it won’t get any easier.
Donna was the world’s greatest mom. I even found a pillow with those words prior to a Mother’s Day several years ago and that was one of my gifts to her. She proudly displayed that in the living room the day she got it. And any time a reference was made on television, be it a commercial or show, that someone was the best mom, I quickly corrected them. Not that the people on television could hear, I just wanted to set the record straight. Donna Poniewasz, the world’s greatest mom. She takes a backseat to nobody in that regard.
I’ll continue to do just that. Stating that the world’s best mom is flying freely, looking down on her only child. And she still remains the world’s best mom.
Someone once said, on a sports talk show or perhaps a game: “You never get over the loss of a parent. You just learn to cope with it.” I never wanted to think of what type of weight that would carry. Now, I’m just hoping that my learning is up to par, because I have a lot of it upcoming. And I already know I’ll fit right in with the fact I’ll never get over the loss of a parent.
When Donna turned 76 in April, I told her ‘Mom, when you turn 77, we’re going to the casino. We’re making the plans right now.’ As much as she loved the casino, she questioned why the need to state it that far in advance, the day of her 77th birthday. I told her ‘it’s 77, double 7s. Your luck will be overflowing that day.’ Like a typical gambler, I got a ‘yeah, right.’ But, it was something that I was really looking forward to. And I think she was, too.
I know she’s with me every second of every day. The day she passed, she was in cardiac room No. 7. When I heard that, I immediately said ‘lucky number 7. She’s got this. That’s a sign.’ Just a little over an hour later, the fight was over. That 7 was indicative of two things, to me. She crossed the goal line and scored a touchdown and hit the extra point to reach her heavenly destination, rejoining her mom and dad. And the second thing was her first stop was at a casino and she was winning.
The day I made the funeral arrangements, I was sent to the Austintown, Ohio, office instead of the Warren, Ohio, office. A mere few miles from the Hollywood Casino, where we were fixtures at. She loved the slot machines and certainly horse racing. She was with me, that was a sign. When I took a seat in the office at the funeral home, one of the sample prayer cards was of Elvis Presley, whom she was a huge fan of. Naturally, she was there and her presence was felt. It’s no surprise that was one of the forms of a prayer card I selected.
I was at the grocery store on Wednesday and someone made an announcement ‘Donna, you have a call on line 1. Donna, a call on line 1.’ I was walking quickly to wherever that phone was because I wanted to say hello, too.
It first hit me when I initially heard the phrase ‘I am so very sorry for your loss.’ I was devastated. That emotion hasn’t changed. In fact, my emotions come in waves. I could be fine for a few minutes, and then a total wreck for the next couple of hours, or longer. I’m actually compiling this with tears streaming down my cheeks, knowing my mom is telling me to stop that.
I’ve always been a structured person. Very set in my routines. I have rituals, times and dates I do things. Taking my mom for her hair appointments on Fridays, leaving the house at 10:30 a.m. was one of them. I enjoyed helping her out of the car, and back into the car. Taking her different places, including doctor’s appointments and to get a bite to eat. I can’t tell you how much I miss those simple things already.
Cutting her grass became a Friday ritual these last several weeks, instead of the usual Saturday ritual. She always loved sitting on the porch, watching me. I’d wave at her, or point at her. She would wave back, or sometimes give me the one-finger salute. By the time I started cutting on the side of the house, she moved from the front patio to the back patio, to repeat the process. I cut grass Saturday and it was the first time I did so with tears in my eyes and tears streaming down my cheeks. And it won’t be the last time.
I heard several years ago in regards to a loved one making a lot of phone calls: “There’s going to come a time that those calls don’t come.” So true. I miss calling her each day between 1 and 2 p.m., calling again before work, or her calling to ask me things. I told my dad, Ron Sr., the other day “I miss the phone lighting up and it saying ‘mom calling'". I tell myself that a few times a day, I’ll never see my phone say ‘mom calling.’
Saturday night visits with my dad these last several months always ended in him telling me ‘take care of your mother.’ And I would say I’m doing the very best I can. I didn’t get that phrase on Saturday and it was crushing.
She always preached to me as she grabbed my hand: “Ronnie, you’re my rock. I don’t know what I’d ever do without you.” I’d tell her I don’t do that much. And she would always fire a long list of items I do for her, a longer list than one that’s submitted to Santa Claus from a little boy or girl. But, I enjoyed giving back to the woman that gave me so much.
I would take her to the grocery store on Saturday mornings when she was able. Or go myself and get the items. When she would go, she always used her Pittsburgh Steelers purse that I bought her. A purse that looked like it was a jersey. Of course, I usually had a New England Patriots hat on or something and we would get quizzed about how our differences in teams worked at home. She always said we agree and get along with everything but that, but it certainly doesn’t divide us.
Truth be told, my mom took great care of me when I was a kid. If there was something I wanted or needed, she made sure I had it. She took me to my baseball practices and games. She made great sacrifices, along with my dad, to make sure I could attend Catholic school from kindergarten through completion of high school. I enjoyed giving back to the mom that gave me so much.
A quote on a commercial or television program the other day really got my attention: “There are moments in life we wish would last forever. And there are moments in life that change your life forever.” Donna made great memories with me throughout my 49-plus years. And July 24, 2022 was a moment that certainly changed my life, forever.
I’ve heard many things these last several days, all of them seem so true and real. “The greater the love, the greater the loss.” “It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets any better.”
My mom was incredibly organized. She started writing things in a notebook several years ago for things to do when she passes away. Where to find things and what to do. The final page had a note almost the length of the page. It ended with: “My love is with you always. Mom.”
Many people say they are blessed. I have a better understanding of that meaning now, as I too am very blessed. I was blessed with the absolute best parents a son could ever ask for — Donna Poniewasz and Ron Poniewasz Sr.
Mom, I love you. And I miss you like crazy every second of every day. My love is with you always, too. Just from a much farther distance.
(Poniewasz is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com).
