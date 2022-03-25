Luann Grybowski.
Ralph Blundo.
Two legendary coaches who need no introduction.
Grybowski, the Neshannock High girls basketball coach, is in her 42nd season of coaching. She has rolled up six WPIAL championships and back-to-back appearances in the PIAA championship game.
Blundo is in his 12th season at New Castle and 13th season in coaching. He has seven WPIAL championships, and one PIAA crown.
Grybowski is 713-308 overall and Blundo is 316-48 overall. Well over 1,000 combined coaching wins. That’s 1,029 to be precise.
Friday, the duo will roam the sideline at Hershey’s GIANT Center. A state championship will be on the line for Grybowski’s Neshannock girls team (Class 2A) and for Blundo’s boys team (Class 5A).
The Lady Lancers open the day at noon by facing Southern Columbia. The ‘Canes will take on Imhotep Charter at 7:30 p.m.
What a fitting way to end the 2021-2022 basketball season. Two of the best coaches in the game leading their teams into battle with a common goal at stake — capturing a state championship.
A state championship is quite possibly the only thing missing from Grybowski’s stacked résumé. Section titles? Check. WPIAL crowns? Check. Back-to-back WPIAL title appearances as well as consecutive crowns? Check and check. She even has held a top seed in the WPIAL playoffs and is coaching in her second straight state championship game. Whew, and that’s just for starters.
Perhaps a state title would be the crowning achievement for Grybowski. and make no mistake about it, she’s not even close to being done. Remember, there was a chase for 700 wins earlier this year, which she hit on Jan. 24. Now, she’s chasing 800 wins. One win at a time, though, and what better time to work on that count than Friday’s game against Southern Columbia.
Blundo also is not a coach devoid of a sparkling résumé. He, too, checks all of those boxes. OK, so the ‘Canes haven’t been to Hershey in back-to-back seasons under Blundo. But, his teams have been top-notch for 12 seasons and it’s not up for debate. How could it be when he has won nearly 87 percent of his games?
While both the Neshannock girls and New Castle boys are winners on the court, they are champions off the court, as well. Both Grybowski and Blundo take exceptional pride in molding great young ladies and young men in the classroom and in the community, not only for the present, but for their time after graduation.
It’s rare when a coach or coaches come along and give us an opportunity to enjoy their knowledge of the game at such a high level. And they’ll both do it on the same day. Representing the same county. Imagine how lucky we all are. Don’t take this for granted, folks. Great things don’t last.
Adding a state championship to both coaches’ list of accomplishments would be incredible. In the same year. On the same day. It couldn’t have lined up any better.
Grybowski and Blundo have put so much time and effort into getting their teams to Chocolate Town. Here’s hoping each coach is hoisting that big gold trophy at the end of the game.
And that also would raise the combined number of victories between them to 1,031.
(Poniewasz is the New Castle News sports editor. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
