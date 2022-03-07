“A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime.” Billy Graham
Billy Graham, an American evangelist, knew that sports allow a coach to teach what can’t be taught in the classroom. As it has been said, “No one cries on the last day of Geometry.”
But when a basketball team loses the WPIAL championship in an agonizing fashion there are often a few tears shed.
The Red Hurricane lost the WPIAL Championship on Friday night at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh, 60-58, in double overtime.
The game was decided with .3 seconds left in the second overtime period on a controversial foul call that sent Laurel Highlands junior standout Rodney Gallagher to the line for two foul shots. He made them both to give his team the championship.
It was a brutal loss. The first loss in eight trips to the WPIAL final for head coach Ralph Blundo.
It was the type of loss that could cause young men to lose their composure and turn the end of the game into an ugly scene. We’ve all seen a coach lose his cool after a tough loss in recent weeks when Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped a coach from Wisconsin in the handshake line which then started a brawl between the two teams.
We’ve watched teams lose championship games and walk off of the court refusing to accept their runner-up medals.
None of the above happened on Friday night after the questionable ending to the game.
Neither the players nor the coaches acted out. They got into the handshake line and congratulated the champions. They stood with heavy hearts and accepted their silver medals and runner-up trophy like men who were mature beyond their years.
And when they were asked to comment on the heavily criticized foul call that decided the game there was no complaining. Nobody suggested that the Red Hurricane got cheated or that it was a terrible call.
No.
Senior captain Michael Wells said after the game. “I put myself in the best position to stop Rodney. I thought I guarded him good, but what happened, happened. He knocked down the free throws and they won.”
Wells scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game. His performance was outstanding. But in my view, his in-game performance paled in comparison to his postgame performance. In the post game he was magnificent.
He handled the tough question with composure and dignity.
Coach Blundo did the same. When asked about the foul call he said, “It’s a double-overtime game with a 24-0 team and a 23-1 team playing their hearts out. Let’s go play another four minutes and let the kids figure it out. It’s disappointing because, at the end of the day, I have to go into the locker room and face these kids.”
And that’s what he did. His message to the team was simple. “You played a great game,” said Blundo. “But there is a lesson to be learned.”
There’s always a lesson to be learned from Coach Blundo. He gets it. He understands that there are things that are more important than winning a basketball game. Life lessons that help the young men who play for him succeed off the court is his primary focus.
The lesson after the game, “Control the controllables. That’s all we can do,” said Blundo.
A simple message that is repeated at every practice and every game — but powerful.
Does it resonate with the players? You be the judge.
His daughter Anna Blundo, a student at Duquesne University, tweeted when speaking of her father said, “His passion, dedication and leadership is unmatched even in the worst circumstances. I’m so proud of the culture that has been created within this community. He has such an effect on everyone around him. These amazing guys will continue to control what they can control.#Canes.”
Jonathan Anderson, junior point guard and brother of former Hurricane all-state player, Shawn Anderson, who graduated from the United States Navel Academy, had this to say after the game.
“Not the outcome we wanted but there’s some things you can’t control and that foul call is one of them. Losing is part of the game, there’d be no winning without losing — they come hand in hand. Regardless, I’m proud to say I was part of that amazing experience with my guys.”
It’s hard to believe this young man just got his driver’s license. He, too, is a shinning example of the class and dignity that personifies Hurricane Basketball.
My father, Fred Kelly, would always tell me that your true character is best revealed not after your successes, but instead, after your failures.
If that is true, then the character of the Red Hurricane basketball team is beyond reproach. Their character represents the gold standard for high school athletics. In the end, their sterling character will be more important than the championship trophy that will collect dust as years go by.
For that you can thank the parents of these fine young men. But you can also thank Coach Blundo for his role as a mentor and example for his team to follow.
After reading Anna Blundo’s text I responded, “Well said Anna. In the end it’s not the wins and losses that are most important. But, instead the most important influence a coach can have is on the development of the character of his players as adults moving forward into our society. In that game, you dad is undefeated.”
Notwithstanding the final score on Friday night.
