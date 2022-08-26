“We must have football. What would this country be without football in October?” — Hunter S. Thompson
I was at my local watering hole reading the New Castle News when someone declared from the back, “Summer’s over.”
“It is,” I shouted, adding, “It is now football season. It is now busy season.”
September 22 marks the first day of autumn. If you ask me, the first winds of autumn will be felt on Aug. 26 with a gust of football players amassing for the taste of an opening-game victory.
The New Castle High football team is in a realm of renewal. The players will walk out on new turf, under new lights and under the new supervision of Stacy Robinson.
New Castle’s 500-ton hissing elephant in the room has nothing to do with the technicalities of football. No shortages of solid defensive linemen, no worries about the wide receivers or even a questioning of new management.
It is an interpersonal struggle with an identity. All because of one consonant.
Who will strike first and enter the dreaded end zone that is, if you ask public opinion, missing the letter “S”?
I wish I could silence this outcry of nonsense...a whole community’s popular majority misunderstanding the use of plural and singular nouns...but I am just one man.
Instead, I have already requested via letters, faxes and even homing pigeons that “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by The Scorpions be played at halftime. I’d pay good money to see the “S” camp trying to sing along, stumbling to make hurricane plural at every turn of the chorus.
New Castle isn’t the only one with new furnishings and staff. The Ellwood City Lincoln team is under the watch of Dan Bradley and Helling Stadium has new turf of its own.
The Wolverines’ elephant in the room isn’t a public outcry about a nickname. It is about the 25-game losing streak that has yet to be broken.
Bradley has tasted WPIAL gold when he was the coach of Our Lady of the Sacred Heat and also found some success as a coach for Ambridge and Sto-Rox. Can Bradley’s experience propel the Wolverines to taste victory?
Union’s football team also is under new supervision with Kim Niedbala taking over as head coach. Niedbala comes from a winning background of his own.
Niedbala, who is a 1992 Blackhawk High graduate, was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Mount Lebanon under Bob Palko. Mount Lebanon went 15-0 in 2021 and won the PIAA Class 6A championship.
The Scotties’ elephant in the room was getting a game under their belt.
The first scrimmage of the season for Union was against Neshannock. That scrimmage was thrown out early in the midst of a skirmish.
Then, Union’s season opener was a possible no-go.
Union’s first game of the season was canceled because of Mohawk being held under investigation due to reports of hazing. Now, with a bit of luck and scrambling, Niedbala found another set of Warriors to play against, this time hailing out of Canton, Pennsylvania.
Not Canton, Ohio.
As the ABBA track goes, “The winner takes it all,” and these coaches will need to make an early impression to go from being labeled “first-year coach,” to simply a “winning coach.”
