What do you think the most obscure sport in Lawrence County is?
I’ve been trying to rationalize what it could be.
Maybe we could throw in the context of the most absurd sport, too. Maybe the question is: What is the most obscure and absurd sport in Lawrence County?
Parking garage drag races? Frisbee golf? Snipe hunting?
I’ve gone snipe hunting once. Big mistake.
I used to play Frisbee golf in college, but that’s a long-forgotten memory.
I haven’t done drag racing in a parking garage yet, but from the sounds of it across the street from the New Castle News, there’s one every other night it seems.
I started really, really thinking about strange, athletic-based occupations that people consider sports and one dawned on me. What was the first job I ever got paid for?
Rodeo clown.
That’s right, my first paying gig before becoming the articulate sports reporter that you know and love was a rodeo clown at the age of five.
Now, let’s be clear, I was a rodeo clown for a mechanical bull at five years of age. I don’t think it’s even lawful or ethical to throw a five-year-old in a ring to be in charge of the wellbeing of bull riders.
That job was at the Washington County Fair and it paid around $10 for a couple hours of work back in the year 2000.
Now I’ve got Moe Bandy’s 1975 track, “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” stuck in my head.
Then, another “sport” came to me since I was thinking about fairground events — something that my father’s side of the family has put resources and endless hours into: the demolition derby.
I’ve spent way too many hours, had my fair share of close calls with the welding equipment and bruised my shins here and there with a sledgehammer while working on those behemoth cars from yesteryear.
The obscure side of the sport is there, and now I’m itching to tell my relatives that there’s a demolition derby coming up Aug. 20 at the Lawrence County Fair. The absurd side of the sport is paying sums of money to work on something you destroy in a matter of 10-plus minutes.
The obscure and absurd sport I’ve been searching for.
Maybe I can convince Pattison Brothers Racing to run at the Lawrence County Fair on Aug. 20 and I’ll pull double-duty as a reporter and as a pit crew member.
I should tread lightly when convincing my family to compete in another demolition derby. I might get dragged back into working on another vehicle by my cousin Chance and get more bruised shins to boot.
(Cody W. Pattison is a sports writer for the New Castle News. Email him at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.