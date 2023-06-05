I was cruising down I-79 South.
Coasting down the highway for the WPIAL softball championships a night early and all the while I was waiting to see that magic white sign with blue lettering while Elvis bellowed out of my Chevy’s radio.
“A little less conversation, a little more action please. All this aggravation ain’t satisfactionin’ me. A little more bite and a little less bark, a little less fight and a little more spark...”
Then, I saw that white metal sign with the blue letters reading, “WASHINGTON COUNTY.”
I chuckled and said out loud, “The king is back.”
A trio of Lawrence County softball teams were set for action in their respective championships right near my hometown of Washington, Pa. and I was there to cover both games. That’s right. We had one softball team compete from the L.C. and two battle it out.
Let’s not explain it too much and get into the odds and ends around the WPIAL softball championships, folks.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T...
...find out what it means to me. To the U, respect means doubling down on winning its second consecutive WPIAL championship.
Union High has been earning respect across the boards when it comes to athletics and there isn’t one kid shy of having silver or gold around their necks this season. The Lady Scots capped off the WPIAL softball championships with a classic back-and-forth battle with Carmichaels to hand the team its first loss of the season.
The odd thing was...the weekend before heading down to Washington, Pa. I was already in Washington, Pa. to celebrate my little sister’s birthday I missed.
Long story short, I passed that white metal sign with blue letters on I-79, showed up back at my parents’ house and my sister wasn’t home yet.
So, I did what I know best to do when the house is empty. I went down the road about a mile and visited my uncle John and my aunt Pam. We got to talking about Union softball and aunt Pam told me her sister’s son, Dave Briggs, was the head coach for Carmichaels and I knew who they were up against to an odd degree.
Much to aunt Pam’s dismay and Union’s delight, the Lady Scots earned a little more respect with a little more hardware to show off.
Last year, the Lady Scots’ goal was winning a WPIAL championship. They aren’t slowing down after this second win because their new goal is states.
Multiple players on Union’s roster already won PIAA gold in basketball this season. So, the odds are seemingly stacked in the Lady Scots’ favor.
A LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSIC
The end-all-be-all for WPIAL 2A softball this season was between two dominate teams from Lawrence County.
The one end goal that the Lady Spartans haven’t accomplished is knocking off the undefeated Neshannock. The Lady Lancers didn’t just end up winning the gold, they ended up making history with their 46th consecutive win to tie them with Hempfield for most consecutive wins in WPIAL history.
It was quite an odd way to win the championship though. Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay took a hit by pitch with bases loaded to wrap things up early in the sixth inning.
But, hey, a win is a win. {em}Res ipsa loquitur.
The one phrase we always repeat in the New Castle News’ sports department when it comes to Neshannock softball is, “They’re going to be hard to beat,” and if anyone puts stress on the team it’s Laurel.
Don’t cut Laurel short, its only losses this season were to Neshannock. I’m no psychic, but I foresee a fourth meeting with these two teams in the PIAA playoffs.
Like I said in my last column after I predicted the Neshannock v. Laurel championship and, now, for the next predicted meeting of the two powerhouse softball teams: the last person out of Lawrence County needs to lock the doors and shut out the lights.
