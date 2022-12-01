I coasted past the Carnegie Science Museum, around Acrisure Stadium (once known as Heinz Field) and slugged slowly into the event parking near the ticket office.
“Dead head,” the man directing traffic exclaimed to me after reading my vanity plate on my Chevy Silverado.
“Yuhp,” I responded like usual with a little laugh knowing they’ve listened to the Grateful Dead, one of my favorite bands.
I tried to persuade the man running the event parking gate into giving me a free spot instead of paying 12 dollars but he declined. He responded with a friendly, “Park wherever you want against the guardrail on the left.”
I started thinking about the Grateful Dead and the Union High football team.
As the staple Grateful Dead song “Truckin’” goes, “What a long strange trip it’s been.”
“What a long strange trip for the Scotties it’s been indeed,” I thought to myself.
The last time the Scotties (11-3 overall) even competed for a WPIAL championship was in 1973.
The last time the Scotties reached a WPIAL semifinal was 1979.
The last time the Scotties won championship gold it had an asterisk mark in the record books as co-champions with Avonworth from back in 1959.
“What in the world ever became of sweet Jane? She lost her sparkle, you know she isn’t the same...All a friend can say is, ‘Ain’t it a shame.’”
The 2022 Union football team has check marked all of those previous obstacles in just one year and added one more in being the lowest seeded team in over a decade to compete for a championship. The 2022 Scotties are now the WPIAL champions for the first time, outright, in 63 years.
“Sometimes the light’s all shining on me...”
There’s no separate odds and ends on this column, folks. This is just one big end to the oddity of a team in dire need of a football renaissance. Somehow I’m always around for Lawrence County sports history in the making.
It’s one thing to overcome maybe one obstacle but to go and reach the semifinals for the first time in 43 years, the championship for the first time in 49 years and claiming gold for the first time in 63 years...there must be some culmination of it factors.
I think the one thing that helped Union this year was recruiting fresh faces that typically haven’t played football in a while like Matthew Stanley.
Stanley is apart of a handful of players on the roster that also play basketball for Union. Other players on the roster are 2022 WPIAL Class 1A baseball champions.
A large group of these Union players are no strangers to the big dance.
The other major thing that helped the Scotties transition into a championship team, although he’d never admit it and give all the credit to the kids, was the arrival of Kim Niedbala.
I still haven’t had any confirmations about Lawrence County head varsity coaches leading a team to championship gold in their first year (any history buffs with more information, shoot me an email: cpattison@ncnewsonline.com).
As of now, Niedbala is in a rarified group of first-year Lawrence County coaches who have not only found success but managed to turn a program around for the better since the last half of a century.
Whatever odd mojo, lightning or talent the Scotties captured in a bottle this year it is now bringing them to the PIAA Class 1A semifinals to take on District 9 champion Port Allegany (12-1) at PennWest Clarion University.
Your sole WPIAL football champions from Lawrence County this year are the following: Braylon Thomas, Andrew Cartwright, Matthew Stanley, Maddox Thompson, Brennen Porter, Marcus Gunn, Elijah Booker, Andrew Gettings, Kaden Fisher, Dayne Johnke, Jaiden Poerio, Mike Gunn, Grayson Blakley, Cam Taylor, Chad Siddall, Mark Stanley, Jamel Mitchell, Mason Benedict, Antonio Perez, Rogan Hupp, Josh Tomon, Damien Carbone, Robert McCurdy, Mike Thomas, Jordan Brown, Nick Cook and Jayden Townsell.
